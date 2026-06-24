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DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options
Quoting: DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options DietPi August 2025 Update Goes Trixie and Prepares Forky —
The June 2026 release of DietPi v10.5 updates the dietpi-config display options, with several Raspberry Pi-specific changes related to graphics drivers, camera support, and display configuration. The release also adds ARMv7 support for the RustDesk Client package and includes several bug fixes affecting NanoPi K2, RTC configuration, and ownCloud Infinite Scale installations.
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded devices. It focuses on minimal resource usage while providing automation utilities and a broad software catalog.