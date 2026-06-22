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RefreshOS 3 (Colorful Cosmos) Has Arrived
RefreshOS 3 (Colorful Cosmos) is officially here, bringing the biggest visual and usability upgrade the project has seen so far. Built on Debian 13 with KDE Plasma 6, RefreshOS 3 introduces a cleaner, smoother, and more refined desktop experience designed to feel modern without becoming complicated. From the new Reload Menu to updated visuals, custom icons, cursors, and window styling, nearly every part of the system has been reworked to create a desktop that feels polished from the moment it boots.
This release also continues the goal RefreshOS has always had at its core: making Linux feel approachable, complete, and enjoyable for everyday users. Drivers, media support, firmware, power optimization, and essential applications are already included and configured so users can spend less time setting things up and more time actually using their computer. Whether you are gaming, creating content, working remotely, studying, or simply browsing the web, RefreshOS 3 was built to deliver a desktop experience that feels fast, reliable, and genuinely refreshing.
With the release of RefreshOS 3 and upstream development beginning to wind down, RefreshOS 2.x versions, including 2.0 and 2.5, have officially been retired and will no longer receive support from eXybit Technologies™. Existing systems will continue receiving Debian 12 LTS security updates through June 30, 2028 and ELTS support through June 30, 2033, while the remaining RefreshOS 2.x pages and downloads are now maintained for archival purposes.