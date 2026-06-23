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Free and Open Source Software
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PageEdit - visual XHTML editor for ePub books
PageEdit is a visual XHTML editor for ePub books, developed by the Sigil-Ebook project.
It’s based on Sigil’s deprecated BookView component and uses Qt WebEngine, providing a focused WYSIWYG editing environment for working on individual XHTML files or files arranged in an ePub spine.
This is free and open source software.
TiDB - cloud-native, distributed SQL database
TiDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database designed for applications that need strong consistency, high availability, and scalability across clusters.
It combines a MySQL-compatible SQL layer with distributed storage, making it suitable for transactional workloads, analytical queries, and newer AI-oriented use cases such as vector search.
This is free and open source software.
YugabyteDB - PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database
YugabyteDB is a PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database designed for cloud-native OLTP workloads where transactional correctness, resilience, and horizontal scale matter.
It combines a relational query layer with distributed storage and replication, letting developers build applications using familiar PostgreSQL-style SQL while spreading data across nodes, zones, regions, or clouds. It’s intended for business-critical systems that need ACID transactions, high availability, and flexible deployment on public cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes, or multi-cloud environments.
This is free and open source software.
Hako - lightweight terminal-based modal text environment
Hako is a lightweight terminal-based modal text environment written primarily in C.
It focuses on distraction-free editing while giving users a Vim-inspired workflow, split panes, a built-in file explorer named Kami, and an optional in-editor AI assistant named Rei. The project is designed to build with a straightforward gcc command or Makefile, has no third-party libraries linked, and keeps user preferences in .hakorc.
This is free and open source software.
PHPCompatibility - coding standard for PHP_CodeSniffer
PHPCompatibility is a coding standard for PHP_CodeSniffer that helps developers check PHP source code for cross-version compatibility.
It’s useful for maintaining libraries and applications that need to run across different PHP releases, or for identifying issues before upgrading code to a newer PHP version.
This is free and open source software.
Kinto - minimalist JSON storage service
Kinto is a minimalist JSON storage service for applications that need a simple, self-hostable backend for storing structured data.
It exposes an HTTP API in front of a database and is designed for projects that need remote data storage, permissions, synchronisation across devices, and collaboration features without building a custom backend from scratch.
This is free and open source software.