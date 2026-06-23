Free and Open Source Software

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera for robotics and industrial vision applications that uses the company’s Gen 5 vision processor. The camera combines wide-field depth sensing, on-camera processing, IP65 protection, and support for software-defined perception features through the RealSense SDK.

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

OBS Studio 32.2 promises several new features, including a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

The Steam Machine is powered by an AMD Zen 4 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and the SteamOS 3 operating system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

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Coming six months after Darktable 5.4, the Darktable 5.6 release introduces an optional AI subsystem (disabled by default), along with install scripts for Linux and Windows systems to detect GPU and set up acceleration for the new AI features, as well as an AI object mask tool in the darkroom mask manager.

Based on Alpine Linux 3.24, postmarketOS 26.06 comes with the GNOME 50 (mobile variant is GNOME 48), KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical environments, and support for new devices, including Google Asurada Chromebook, Google Cherry Chromebook, Google Corsola Chromebook, Radxa Dragon Q6A, and PINE64 PineNote.