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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 116 Out of 200: 5 Years of Multiparty Lawfare Against Techrights, Funded by Americans and Also by Third Parties (Including Microsoft Salaries)
The public and our government will be informed in full
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After IBM's Shares Collapsed the CEO is Trying the "Quantum" Trick Again, Bolstered by a Demented Dictator in the White House
from what we can gather IBM's CEO is trying to get the US government to participate in the scam
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 115 Out of 200: Spending the Next Decade Writing About SLAPPs and Trying to Fix the System
It's the same industry that got paid by corrupt EPO officials to try to cover up the corruption
New
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The Media's "Satya Says" Syndrome Distracts From Grim Reality
how insiders see Microsoft slop
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Oracle's Collapse Has Nothing to do With Slop, It's About Its Debt Exploding by Almost 50% in Just 12 Months
How are people meant to trust the media?
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Now... a Word From Our Sponsor
Powerade
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Links 23/06/2026: Microsoft Studio Closures and Journalism Subjected to Further Cuts
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 23/06/2026: Gardens, Basketball, Blocking Hyperscaler, and New Commodore Phone
Links for the day
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Links 23/06/2026: Apple Price Hikes and Technical Debt in Slop
Links for the day
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Greece Ought to Curb the Threat of Social Control Media
its national discourse seems to be run by an American company called Facebook
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State of the GNU/Linux Desktop (and Laptop)
The time to advocate GNU/Linux is now
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The 'XBox Narrative' Distracts From Destructive Cuts Across the Whole of Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing to lay off a likely record-breaking number of people [...] this isn't just an XBox problem
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Microsoft's Stock Fell Nearly $200, But the Real Problems Are Just About to Begin
if they dump slop, what will they tell shareholders?
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The Cyber Show on Starmer and Software Freedom
The Cyber Show's Andy has just explained why our departing national leader wasn't all bad
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 22, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, June 22, 2026
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Gemini Links 23/06/2026: Girlrotting, Homeworlds at BGA, Slop Ruins Sites
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
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