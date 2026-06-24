news
Microsoft's Open Source Initiative Promoting Slop, as Does 'Linux' Foundation (Pay-to-Say)
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Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Fellowship Announced at UN Open Source Week [Ed: They used to promote Open Source, then Microsoft bribed them, now they openwash and promote slop plagiarism]
The OSI is pleased to announce the launch of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Fellowship at UN Open Source Week.
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Linux Foundation
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Silicon Angle ☛ 'Linux' Foundation extends DNS to Hey Hi (AI) agents with new Agent Name Service [Ed: Misusing the "Linux" brand to promote the slop pyramid scheme]
The 'Linux' Foundation said today it plans to launch the Agent Name Service, an open standard that gives artificial intelligence agents trusted identities through the same Domain Name System that already runs the internet.
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PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Announces Intent to Launch Agent Name Service to Establish Trusted Identity Infrastructure for AI Agents
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Globe Newswire ☛ Alpha Compute CEO Brittany Kaiser to Headline Linux Foundation's Confidential Computing Summit 2026 [Ed: Misusing the "Linux" brand to advocate outsourced back doors sold as "confidential"]
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