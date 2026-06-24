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Whatever happened to Ubuntu TV? Where Linux smart TVs are now
Quoting: Whatever happened to Ubuntu TV? Where Linux smart TVs are now —
2012 was an ambitious year for Canonical. Ubuntu was the most popular version of desktop Linux in the world, and Canonical was the company that made that happen. Now it wanted to expand Ubuntu beyond desktops, laptops, and servers. Ubuntu was to also appear on netbooks, phones, tablets, and, yes, even TVs.
Naturally, you couldn't just take existing Linux software and place it on all of these different devices. Canonical needed new software, so it created the Unity interface.