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SysLinuxOS 13.2 Revolution
This release is not a simple update, but it is the “14” version that I had in mind, a real epochal change. There was no more time and I didn’t want to wait any longer. SysLinuxOS 13.2 is a substantial revision of how the system handles storage, backups, recovery, and boot. The release introduces btrfs as the default filesystem and builds an integrated snapshot, rollback, and backup layer on top of it. All of these capabilities are preconfigured and active from the first boot, with no additional setup required.