Steam Machines, SteamOS, and Graphics With CUDA

It was already official that Valve employees had lost their marbles when they massively priced the Steam Deck up not too long ago. Now we know for sure it was not an isolated accident and they have lost complete touch with reality. Have they hired too many ex-Apple employees? Who knows? In any case, they seriously believe they can sell obsolete hardware at premiumn pricing (more than 1000 dollars) just because they slap a Steam sticker on it. At this pricing and for the performance this delivers, there’s no way they are going to sell many of those.