news
Steam Machines, SteamOS, and Graphics With CUDA
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Boiling Steam ☛ The Steam Machine Launches: King of Bad Value
It was already official that Valve employees had lost their marbles when they massively priced the Steam Deck up not too long ago. Now we know for sure it was not an isolated accident and they have lost complete touch with reality. Have they hired too many ex-Apple employees? Who knows? In any case, they seriously believe they can sell obsolete hardware at premiumn pricing (more than 1000 dollars) just because they slap a Steam sticker on it. At this pricing and for the performance this delivers, there’s no way they are going to sell many of those.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve working on SteamOS for general release — company collaborating with Nvidia to ensure compatibility, hints at dual-boot capabilities in the future
Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais says that the company is working on expanding SteamOS compatibility with Nvidia and other hardware platforms. This should make it easier for users to install the gaming operating system on non-Valve hardware, although it still requires a complete system wipe to replace the existing OS.
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Graphics Stack
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Open-source Vulkan driver NVK gains experimental DLSS support — bringing Nvidia’s upscaling tech to Linux via imported CUDA binaries
NVK, the community-built open-source Vulkan driver for Nvidia GPUs in Mesa, has gained experimental DLSS support, with the code landing in Mesa 26.2-devel, as reported by Phoronix. The driver doesn’t reimplement the upscaler but instead loads Nvidia's own pre-compiled CUDA binaries and runs them, a workaround that keeps the feature behind an experimental flag and ties it to whether compatible bytecode exists for a given card. Nvidia's proprietary Linux driver has of course handled DLSS for years, so the change closes one of the bigger gaps between the closed driver and its open-source counterpart, rather than bringing the technology to Linux for the first time.
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