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Canonical Announces Live Kernel Patching Support for Ubuntu on ARM64
After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.
Canonical Livepatch will allow Ubuntu users on ARM64 systems to apply critical Linux kernel updates without rebooting their machines, whether you manage remote edge devices or scale out an ARM-based cloud server. This was already supported for Ubuntu Core 20 and later on AMD64 (x86_64), but starting with Ubuntu Core 26, it’s also supported on ARM64.