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Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Connect EvalHub to protected production model servers
Moving machine learning model evaluations from development to production means configuring your runtime to talk to tightly protected endpoints. This practical guide shows you how to connect your EvalHub runtime to internal or external model servers using service account tokens, API keys, or custom certificates.
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Red Hat ☛ Building a custom Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux kernel for NVIDIA DGX Spark
The NVIDIA DGX Spark platform, powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, requires a custom kernel build to enable compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10. This guide walks through building the latest RHEL 10 development kernel and the corresponding NVIDIA graphics processing unit (GPU) driver from source. By the end, you'll have an NVIDIA DGX Spark Founder's Edition running CentOS Stream 10 with a custom RHEL kernel, NVIDIA drivers, and CUDA toolkit installed.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Reinventing the industrial edge: How Red Hat and Schneider Electric are modernizing OT
The journey of IT and OT convergence continues to evolve. To move from vision to reality, IT and OT teams are finding new ways to align their specialized expertise. Achieving meaningful results requires a collaborative approach that respects the rigorous demands of the factory floor while leveraging the agility of modern enterprise IT.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why Red Hat partners are the ultimate telco business asset
According to a report from MIT, roughly 80% of AI initiatives fail to deliver tangible value because of misalignment between technology and business functions. Service providers can no longer afford to manage fragmented silos. To thrive in the enterprise AI race, service providers must move toward a common foundation that bridges traditional infrastructure with cloud-native and AI-native innovations, with every deployment built with a clear return on investment (ROI) in sight.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The innovation S-curve: How technology matures, disrupts, and why your next platform decision matters more than you think
The S-curve plots time or effort against performance or adoption, always producing the same shape.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Reclaiming infrastructure autonomy: The 180-day mandate for virtualization service providers
At Red Hat, we offer a bridge to a more stable, predictable, and sovereign future. For service providers seeking an alternative infrastructure foundation, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Virtualization, anchored within the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) program, offers a scalable and financially desirable path forward.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From cost to currency with sovereign AI [Ed: Red Hat uses buzzwords to sell slop]
After meeting with several customers across the globe at both MWC and Red Hat Summit this year, one clear takeaway is that the defensive era is over and sovereignty represents a new business opportunity where service providers can differentiate.