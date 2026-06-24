news
Games: Godot Engine Sponsorship, Steam Machines, Forza Horizon, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battlefield Studios begin sponsoring Godot Engine development | GamingOnLinux
Battlefield Studios (Electronic Arts) have joined up with Godot Engine to provide their developers with some extra funding.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3 gets a brand new trailer | GamingOnLinux
While we still don't know what the compatibility on SteamOS / Linux will be like, I'm hoping for the best with DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ 85 of the top 100 steam games should be Steam Machine ready | GamingOnLinux
With the new Steam Machine approaching with nearly 30,000 compatible games that have been rated by Valve - how many of the most played games will actually work?
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Steam Machine should launch with around 30,000 playable games | GamingOnLinux
One benefit of SteamOS Linux and Valve's ecosystem is the sheer amount of games available - and ahead of the Steam Machine launch there's a ridiculous amount. From tiny free to play indie games up to some of the latest AAA big-hitters, there's an insane amount of variety on offer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck 2 getting closer but hardware still not quite there yet | GamingOnLinux
Naturally with all the new Steam Machine talk now we know the pricing, many are curious about a Steam Deck 2. It's still planned, but Valve are still waiting on the right chip for it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Arma: Cold War Assault Remastered out with a demo and it's open source | GamingOnLinux
This is a fun surprise! Arma: Cold War Assault Remastered has a demo on Steam, which is also open source and acts as a an official asset pack for the full game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Y2K destroyed everything in the monster taming survival game MonCraft 199X | GamingOnLinux
The "Y2Katastrophe" destroyed civilization in MonCraft 199X, an alternate history monster catching survival game that looks and sounds pretty great. Blending monster training and survival is not a new concept but the mixture of features sounds like it's going to be a hit - it certainly ticks a lot of the right boxes for me.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Run your own haunted house in the management sim Scream Operator | GamingOnLinux
Scream Operator is an upcoming indie pixel-art management sim, where you run your own haunted house and have to create the best scares possible to earn big.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Have an AMD GPU? You can build your own SteamOS Steam Machine | GamingOnLinux
Now that we've seen the price of the Steam Machine - here's a reminder, you really can just build your own if you want with the new SteamOS 3.8.
-
Stéphane Huc ☛ Stéphane HUC :: IT Log :: (Linux) Forza Horizon: troubleshooting
Environment : Steam Linux / Debian Sid
Game : Forza Horizon 5
-
Ruben Schade ☛ GFLW error 65545 with Prism on Linux
Prism is our preferred Minecraft launcher, because it’s significantly faster than the stock Microsoft one, and includes cats. It’s also written in Qt, so it integrates well into our Fedora KDE Linux desktops. That reminds me, I’m overdue for a donation.