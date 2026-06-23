KDE: Krita, Network Shares, and More

So, last road map discussion it was decided I would start working on HDR. This is partially because I have the hardware for it, as well as Krita now supporting the wayland color management protocol, so my hardware is actually being used appropriately.

Furthermore, before I worked on text my specialization within Krita is its color management code, so I feel a little like a fish in water right now.

HDR tends to mean three separate things:

There’s the hardware side, where a screen can show such bright colors that it needs to be interacted with in a special way to make good use of those colors. This particular manner also informs how we store HDR values inside file formats.