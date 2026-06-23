news
KDE: Krita, Network Shares, and More
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Krita ☛ Shop update! New USB-Card
We've also created a new USB-card, with the newest stable version of Krita for all OSes. Includes Comics with Krita, Muses, Secrets of Krita and Animate with Krita tutorial packs. It's a 32 GB USB card with USB A and USB C connectors and the latest Kiki splash by Tyson Tan! If you just want the empty card because Kiki is cute, you can get that for a reduced price!
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Improving HDR Handling in Krita, Part 1.
So, last road map discussion it was decided I would start working on HDR. This is partially because I have the hardware for it, as well as Krita now supporting the wayland color management protocol, so my hardware is actually being used appropriately.
Furthermore, before I worked on text my specialization within Krita is its color management code, so I feel a little like a fish in water right now.
HDR tends to mean three separate things:
There’s the hardware side, where a screen can show such bright colors that it needs to be interacted with in a special way to make good use of those colors. This particular manner also informs how we store HDR values inside file formats.
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Nate Graham ☛ Network shares: still talking about them in 2026 – Adventures in Linux and KDE
You caught me! Everything works if you open the file from Dolphin… but what if you need to access a file on the share from the “open” dialog in an app, or save a file to the share using the “save” dialog in an app?
Well, then things get more complicated.
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Week 2 + Week 3: Dangling pointer bugs, silly mistakes and a lot of CMake
But I am glad to share that I finally got the passport yesterday! This brings me one step closer to making it to Akademy 2026 in Graz, Austria.
Now I just need to get my flight and hotel bookings done, get some required documents signed from my university, get a VISA or a forex card and then finally apply for the Austrian Schengen VISA.
Anyways, this blog is supposed to be about sharing learnings / progress made in week 2 and 3 of my GSoC journey so let's go!