Open Hardware, Linux Devices, and Linux Phones

For reasons I cannot go into details publically, I got hold of an old DVR (digital video recorder) device capable of recording some analog and even IP (up to a point) security cameras, as well as some cables, adapters and even cameras themselves. By nature, there isn’t much you can do with devices like these besides.. well, either use them as a security system, or hack the DVR into something else (it’s an embedded machine afterall).

However, I always wondered if we could generate camera signals. You see, these cameras are NTSC (yes, analog!), and that’s what the DVR expects, so I can’t just connect an IP camera to it. That said, what if we could, somehow (and cheaply!), generate a valid signal it could sync to and record it - either generated by software (aka a fake video signal), or even an IP camera being converted.

Let’s find out.