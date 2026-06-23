news
Red Hat's Latest (Slop Promotion Dominates) and Latest From CentOS
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Red Hat ☛ SQL with GenAI: Building an Apache Iceberg lakehouse on Red Bait OpenShift [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop]
Cloud data platforms like Databricks and Snowflake are racing to embed Hey Hi (AI) directly into SQL. With Trino's Hey Hi (AI) functions, the open source ecosystem has the same capability, and on Red Bait OpenShift AI, you can bring your own models, your own data, and your own infrastructure.
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Red Hat ☛ Designing distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference: Core concepts and scaling dimensions [Ed: More of IBM's slopfest in Red Hat's domain]
Choosing a model-serving engine like vLLM is a crucial first step for enterprise Hey Hi (AI) inference, but it's only the foundation. By itself, a runtime does not dictate how a service scales, operates, or balances cost against performance in production.
Think of this blog post as the mental models you need before you touch a config file. We will establish the core vocabulary of inference, break down the inherent structural tension between token generation phases (prefill versus decode), and map out the dimensions of parallelism required to control your infrastructure's baseline limits.
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Red Hat ☛ Right-sizing recommendations with MCOA and Perses dashboards
Since the general availability of right-sizing recommendations in Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.16, right-sizing has been available for platform engineers and FinOps teams to leverage Grafana-based dashboards to identify over-provisioned and under-utilized resources across their multicluster environments. This feature has matured through developer preview, technology preview for namespaces and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, and ultimately reached GA.
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Red Hat ☛ How to integrate CyberArk with Identity Management
With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 (also available in RHEL 9.8), system accounts is an exciting new feature in Identity Management in Red Bait Enterprise Linux (IdM).
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Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Project Navigator: From AI intent to optimized deployment on Red Hat OpenShift AI
We've watched this play out enough times to see the pattern. The hard part of enterprise AI isn't just picking a model, it's the stretch between "this model looks good" and "this model is serving traffic reliably." That stretch eats weeks, sometimes months. Project Navigator is part of our strategy to make this process shorter.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From sandbox to scale: 10 ways Red Hat is accelerating enterprise IT
Check out this curated roundup of the top cross-portfolio posts our readers are exploring right now. The content spans from groundbreaking command-line AI assistants and quantum-resistant cryptography to admission control guardrails and unified migration pathways for legacy virtual machines (VMs)—all delivering the precise tools and strategic guidance your team needs to accelerate time-to-market with complete operational integrity.
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CentOS ☛ CentOS June 2026 News
The CLE team is asking for hardware pain points that they might be able to assist with. Troy Dawson has reminded us that Pagure is being sunsetted. Migrate your repositories to GitLab or Fedora Forgejo. Sean Ryan is asking for feedback on migrating RPM workflows to Konflux.