The Cyber Show on Free/Libre Software and Ethics

I did not like his simple legalistic authoritarianism. Digital ID is a ridiculous idea that will bring more problems, crime and injustice than it ever solves. But I can't help feeling genuinely sad. His unpopularity is a mystery. He's the first prime minister in my lifetime who hasn't crashed the economy, started a war or been at the center of some sordid scandal.

Many say that he failed to have any positive philosophy. We disagree here at The Cyber Show.

Perhaps his greatest display of character was just holding steady in the face of how bloody awful and bitchy British politics is. He was also one of the few qualified politicians in a game that is increasingly filled with chancers, frauds and wannabes. He did not "play at being" prime minister, like US figureheads, he was a real prime minister.

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Now we have to start figuring out how to do that. A first step must be bringing the tech oligarchy right down to size and working with Europe for digital sovereignty based on Free Open Source Software.