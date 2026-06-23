news
Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux and More
GNU/Linux
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Desktop/Laptop
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XDA ☛ The Googlebook could finally bring Linux to mainstream users, if Google gets out of its own way
Linux has never been a mainstream option when it comes to operating systems, but the platform has been experiencing something of a surge in recent years, thanks in big part to the Steam Deck, which propped up Linux as a great platform for PC gaming. And things have been building up more and more, but Linux is still not a big enough platform to earn mainstream support from developers and publishers.
But with Google's recently-announced Googlebook, Linux could push even further into the mainstream audience... if only Google can swallow its pride and embrace Linux. Realistically, this would benefit everyone.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Fedora Family / IBM
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XDA ☛ Fedora's Atomic desktop model is quietly becoming the future of Linux for normal people
Every Linux veteran has a war story about breaking their system mid-update and spending an afternoon nursing it back to health. It's become a rite of passage for anyone who's been on Linux for a few years or more. In 2026, this should no longer be an acceptable expectation. The way updates work on conventional Linux installs is that files are overwritten on your running system. Recently, I've learned there's a problem with that.
Fedora's Atomic desktops take a new approach to how updates work and how users configure their systems. At first, it felt like my system was locked down, and the child locks had been engaged. But after spending more time with Fedora's Silverblue and Kinoite Atomic spins, I now understand the stability and peace of mind they offer. It's becoming clear that this is the future of Linux, at least for everyday users that never want to babysit their system.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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HowTo Geek ☛ Why I ditched paid productivity apps for this free open-source alternative
Are you frustrated with free productivity apps offering bare-bones functionality? Or annoyed by paying a monthly fee for apps that fail to make you any more productive? Well, say hello to Super Productivity—a free app boasting powerful features that’ll put premium alternatives to shame!
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