Standards and Sovereignty: ODF, Interoperability, and Open Access to Standards Documents

TDF claims that ODF ensures digital sovereignty since it is an open-source format that cannot be controlled by a single vendor. Any document created in this format remains the sole property of the author since no vendor can independently change the format and inconvenience users. It emphasizes that this is very different from Microsoft's OOXML structure used in Office documents, which it says is only "open" on paper, but proprietary in practice.

LibreOffice's developer notes that OOXML was developed behind closed doors at Microsoft, and it is actually an insult to the community since it isn't transparent and discourages consultation, especially considering that its explainer document is over 7,500 pages long. TDF has highlighted that OOXML is not versioned and does not rely on independent standards. In fact, it alleges that Microsoft utilizes proprietary formats whenever possible.

The developer has also taken a dig at Microsoft's handling of dates with OOXML. It says that OOXML is so absurd in complexity that it cannot even handle the Gregorian calendar. Excel, in particular, gets dates wrong frequently, incorrectly identifies the year 1900 as a leap year, and when it "gets dates wrong, no other software does it worse."