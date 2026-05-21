Linux-centric Devices and Open Hardware

The CrowdClock badges each feature a ring of 16 addressable RGB LEDs. Running the LEDs is an ESP32 microcontroller, which has lots of neat wireless capability baked in from the factory. [Tony] decided to leverage the ESP-NOW wireless communication protocol to enable each badge to broadcast its current local clock tick. Each device also listens out for clock ticks from other badges in the area, and updates its current clock tick value if it receives a higher one from another badge. This behaviour allows a bunch of badges within radio range to all sync up automatically in short order, and then run their LED sequences in sync. There’s no need for a master designation or anything, the devices just all sync to whichever badge has the highest clock value and go from there.