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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Bozhidar Batsov ☛ neat: a language-agnostic nREPL client for Emacs
For years I’ve been hearing some version of the same request: “could CIDER work with my non-Clojure nREPL server?”. Babashka, Basilisp, nREPL-CLR, even some homegrown servers people built on top of nREPL for languages I’d never heard of.1 The answer was always the same kind of squishy “sort of, in theory, with caveats”, because while bare nREPL is genuinely language-agnostic, CIDER is not. CIDER was built for Clojure and assumes Clojure pretty much everywhere.
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Bozhidar Batsov ☛ nREPL Forever
Last week I announced Port, a small prepl client for Emacs. That post focused on Port itself, but writing it left me with the itch to do a follow-up on the bigger picture, because the socket REPL / prepl story is one I’ve been meaning to write up for years.
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: Denote version 4.2.0
Denote aims to be a simple-to-use, focused-in-scope, and effective note-taking and file-naming tool for Emacs.
Denote is based on the idea that files should follow a predictable and descriptive file-naming scheme. The file name must offer a clear indication of what the contents are about, without reference to any other metadata. Denote basically streamlines the creation of such files or file names while providing facilities to link between them (where those files are editable).
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ 30 Days of Coreutils: du
du is short for disk usage, although some people say it is short for device usage1, and allows you to see the size of files on your system. By default, du inspects the size of all subdirectories starting from your working directory.
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It's FOSS ☛ Open Source ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4 Brings Dark Spreadsheets, Smarter Forms, and a Licensing Cleanup
The community build also drops its 20-connection limit and gets a lighter, simpler architecture.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 “Armstrong”
Explore Hey Hi (AI) abilities directly in your website, all managed from a central hub. Slide seamlessly through the sleek, new admin theme implemented across the dashboard. Ignite creative flow with new blocks and design tools, and tap into an expansive developer toolbox that gives you more control than ever, letting you make it uniquely yours.
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Education
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RIPE ☛ RIPE 92 Daily Meeting Blog
Sixty-one RIPE Meetings on, RIPE 92 brings us back to Edinburgh - city of festivals, gothic skylines, and uphill walking. As always, there's the slides, there's the videos, but to get a real feel for what's happening through the week, tune into the daily meeting blog.
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Licensing / Legal
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Ars Technica ☛ Yearslong fight over users’ right to tweak smart TV software heads to trial
For years, owners of Vizio smart TVs have had little control over the software running on their sets—software that can track viewing habits, push ads, and generally shape the experience of using the device.
The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a US nonprofit that promotes and provides legal support for free and open source software projects, isn’t happy about that—so much so that it has spent eight years trying to force the release of the complete source code for Vizio’s Linux-based smart TV operating system.
Now, after numerous delays since the SFC filed suit in 2021, a California jury will decide in August whether Vizio must provide that code in executable form to SFC and any Vizio TV owner who wants it.
The outcome could reverberate across the industry. Because many of today’s popular smart TV operating systems are Linux-based, the case may help determine how much control many owners have over their sets. Access to the full code would allow users to make meaningful changes to how their TVs work, including limiting ads or deactivating automatic content recognition.
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