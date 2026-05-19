Anti-Lag 2 in Linux

Linux gaming has come a long way through constant driver improvements, but latency-reduction technologies have remained one of the areas where Windows has always had an upper hand. Looks like Linux is closing that gap as well as NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 will now be supported even on non-NVIDIA hardware.

The NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 are designed to reduce the input latency by improving the synchronization between the game engine, CPU, and GPU. This is a particularly significant improvement in competitive shooters where every millisecond counts. As reported by Phoronix, a new open-source project called Low_Latency_Layer is trying to bring both to Linux. This layer can reportedly enable both Anti Lag 2 and Reflex 2 functionality even on non-NVIDIA hardware, such as AMD and Intel graphics cards.