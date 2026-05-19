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Anti-Lag 2 in Linux
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Hot Hardware ☛ Open‑Source Layer Brings NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti‑Lag 2 to Any GPU on Linux | HotHardware
Technologies like NVIDIA's Reflex and AMD's very similar Anti-Lag 2 provide real input latency benefits by modulating the timing between game render frames and game simulation frames. On Windows, anyway; on Linux, these features have historically not been supported due to missing driver-level support. A developer named Korthos Software decided to take matters into its own hands and has created a shim for Linux that enables these latency-reduction technologies on the free OS, and it also brings these capabilities to both AMD and Intel GPUs even when Reflex is the only supported option.
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WCCF Tech ☛ Linux Gamers Finally Get NVIDIA Reflex 2 On AMD And Intel GPUs As Open-Source Vulkan Layer Closes The Latency Gap With Windows
Linux gaming has come a long way through constant driver improvements, but latency-reduction technologies have remained one of the areas where Windows has always had an upper hand. Looks like Linux is closing that gap as well as NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 will now be supported even on non-NVIDIA hardware.
The NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 are designed to reduce the input latency by improving the synchronization between the game engine, CPU, and GPU. This is a particularly significant improvement in competitive shooters where every millisecond counts. As reported by Phoronix, a new open-source project called Low_Latency_Layer is trying to bring both to Linux. This layer can reportedly enable both Anti Lag 2 and Reflex 2 functionality even on non-NVIDIA hardware, such as AMD and Intel graphics cards.
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NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 Can Now Run on Any GPU Under Linux | TechPowerUp
According to a new open-source project called low_latency_layer, Linux gamers using NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel graphics cards will experience low-latency gaming technologies like NVIDIA Reflex or AMD Anti-Lag 2, regardless of their platform. The latest low_latency_layer from Korthos Software is a Vulkan layer for Linux-based operating systems that implements NVIDIA's Reflex and AMD's Anti-Lag 2 latency optimization software in a hardware-agnostic manner, allowing any GPU to run these technologies. Interestingly, this new layer was developed as a workaround for driver support, meaning there is no need for official driver enablement. It provides gamers with the option to run applications with NVIDIA Reflex where AMD Anti-Lag 2 isn't supported.
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Open-source project enables Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 on any GPU under Linux
An open-source project called “Low_Latency_Layer” has been created that implements support for Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 in a hardware-agnostic way. This means that AMD, Nvidia, and Intel GPUs can all use these features without official driver support, reducing lag across all games that support them.
Nvidia GPUs could already use Nvidia Reflex on Linux, so nothing has really changed there. However, AMD and Intel GPU users can now benefit from Nvidia Reflex in all supported games on Linux. Given how little support AMD Anti-Lag 2 has, the addition of Nvidia Reflex support is a big deal for AMD GPU users on Linux.
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Open-source project aims to make Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 run on Intel Arc GPUs in Linux
A new open-source project is helping Linux users experience low-latency gaming regardless of their GPU vendor. Called low_latency_layer, the project brings Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag 2 support to AMD and Intel GPUs on Linux, expanding their reach to previously incompatible hardware.
Developed by Korthos-Software on GitHub, low_latency_layer adds a Vulkan layer that implements “VK_NV_low_latency2” and “VK_AMD_anti_lag” device extensions to bypass official driver-level support and expose all latency reduction technologies to the game.