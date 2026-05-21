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I tested KDE Plasma 6.7 beta, and it's easily my new Linux desktop of choice
Quoting: I tested KDE Plasma 6.7 beta, and it's easily my new Linux desktop of choice | ZDNET —
KDE Plasma is slowly becoming one of my favorite desktop environments, and with the upcoming version 6.7, it might very well claim the top spot.
With its imminent release, I thought it would be good to see how the new version looked and felt. To do that, I had to download the unstable version of KDE Neon (it lives up to its "unstable" name, so I wouldn't recommend it) and boot it up as a virtual machine, using Virt Manager/KVM.
Wow. Just… wow. The KDE team has seriously delivered, and this upcoming release is, hands down, the best they've ever offered. It starts with the look.