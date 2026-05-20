news
Games: Godot, DRM and More
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot OpenXR Vendors plugin v5.1
Introducing the new major version of the Godot OpenXR Vendors plugin with several Android XR features!
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Fans secretly mapped 24 terabytes of Minecraft’s infamous 2b2t server, million‑square‑block archive to be shared via torrent — Intense digital archaeology project has taken years, risked player wrath
The archived region comes from the oldest and most infamous ‘anarchy server’ in Minecraft, dubbed 2b2t. It was founded 16 years ago and has been running since then. A dose of anarchy is inevitable in this server/world as there are basically no rules, no bans, and an anything-goes culture permeates the place. Visitors will therefore notice 2b2t is full of griefed landscapes, ruined bases, and remnants of structures, new and old.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pool game roguelike STICKER/BALL is total unfiltered score-chasing chaos | GamingOnLinux
Love a bit of chaos and watching numbers go up? STICKER/BALL is probably one of the nuttiest combo-chasing games I've played for a while. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Planetary Annihilation: TITANS gets Steam P2P multiplayer and more content to come | GamingOnLinux
The developers reviving Planetary Annihilation: TITANS have announced another update in their work to improve this grand-scale multi-planet RTS.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ ARC Raiders gets Denuvo Anti-Cheat, a new trader, a new weapon and more | GamingOnLinux
ARC Raiders developers Embark Studios have given the game a fresh content drop, along with news about anti-cheat changes coming to the game.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic 2 project fheroes2 version 1.1.16 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Dear players of Heroes of Might and Magic II and fans of the fheroes2 project! After a month of development, we are happy to release a new version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.16.
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Video Cardz ☛ OneXPlayer Linux support expands with new hid-oxp driver
OneXPlayer handhelds are set to receive a new Linux configuration driver with the Linux 7.2 kernel cycle. The driver is called “hid-oxp” and targets OneXPlayer HID configuration devices. According to Phoronix, the driver has moved into the HID subsystem’s “for-7.2/oxp” branch. It is also queued in the HID “for-next” branch ahead of the Linux 7.2 merge window expected in June.
The driver was developed by Derek J. Clark, who has been working on Linux handheld support as part of Valve’s Linux efforts. Phoronix notes that the new driver is GPLv2+ and carries Valve Corporation copyright.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta brings even more Steam Controller tweaks and a firmware fix for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Valve released the latest Steam Beta, and if you have the new Steam Controller you may want to ensure you've opted into it. Be sure to also check out my initial review of the Steam Controller.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve make adjustments to Steam tags, and they settled the Vampire Survivor-like argument with Bullet Heaven | GamingOnLinux
Valve announced a whole bunch of changes to Steam tags with plenty removed and added, along with settling the score on what to call Vampire Survivor-likes.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Sony to no longer bring PlayStation narrative single-player games to PC | GamingOnLinux
It is now reportedly confirmed that Sony will no longer bring their PlayStation narrative single-player games to PC. Return of the console wars?
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Even More PlayStation 5 Consoles Can Now Run Linux
When we previously reported on the soft mod that enables Linux to run on the Sony PlayStation 5, it was limited to very early firmware versions, limiting its appeal to those who were likely already modding their consoles. Thanks to a new update documented on the project's GitHub page, PS5-Linux-loader now has support for PlayStation 5 consoles up to firmware version 6.02. Granted, this is still a very old firmware version, dating back all the way to October 2022. Still, this is beyond what the developer, Andy Nguyen, had initially promised.