news
Windows TCO/Back Doors and Microsoft GitHub Breach
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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Security Week ☛ Microsoft Rolls Out Mitigations for ‘YellowKey’ BitLocker Bypass
The exploitation is mitigated by preventing the FsTx Auto Recovery Utility from starting when the WinRE image launches.
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Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
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Silicon Angle ☛ GitHub confirms breach of 3,800 internal repos after employee installs poisoned VS Code extension
Hackers exfiltrated roughly 3,800 of Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Inc.’s internal code repositories after one of its employees installed a poisoned Visual Studio Code extension, the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp.-owned developer platform disclosed late Tuesday. The breach was detected Tuesday and traced to a malicious extension that Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ’s security team found on the employee’s device.
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Scoop News Group ☛ GitHub says internal repositories were impacted in poisoned VS Code extension attack
GitHub said late Tuesday that internal repositories were exfiltrated after an employee device was compromised through a poisoned Visual Studio Code extension, an incident that underscores the growing risks facing software development platforms and the ecosystems built around third-party developer tools.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Hacker group hits 3,800 internal Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub repositories via poisoned developer plugin — TeamPCP claims source code theft and attempts $50,000 sale, employee installed malicious VS Code extension
GitHub has confirmed a breach involving roughly 3,800 internal repositories after an employee device was compromised through a malicious VS Code extension. The TeamPCP hacker group claims it stole internal source code and attempted to sell the data for at least $50,000.
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Security Week ☛ GitHub Confirms Hack Impacting 3,800 Internal Repositories
The TeamPCP hacking group accessed the repositories after a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub employee installed a poisoned VS Code extension.
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Security Week ☛ Over 320 NPM Packages Hit by Fresh Mini Shai-Hulud Supply Chain Attack
A compromised maintainer account was used to publish malicious package versions across the @antv namespace.
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