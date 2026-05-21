news
Scanner in Browser and Firefox Development Reports
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Hackaday ☛ Bring Back That Aged Scanner, In Your Browser
We have probably all at some point had to replace a peripheral not because it is faulty, but because it is no longer supported by our operating system. It’s especially bad for Windows users, but for older hardware this is increasingly a part of the Linux experience too. [George MacKerron] is here with what may prove to be a valuable technique to keep these devices active. He’s running a minimalist x86 computer in the browser, with just enough OS to support the device.
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Mozilla
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Spidermonkey Development Blog: Saying goodbye to asm.js
Axe-time, sword-time, shields are sundered,
Wind-time, wolf-time, ere the world falls.
– Völuspá, Poetic Edda
As of Firefox 148, SpiderMonkey’s asm.js optimizations are disabled by default, and we plan to remove the code entirely in a future release.
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Firefox Nightly: Settings Are Getting a New Look!
The redesign of Firefox Settings is now enabled by default in Nightly! With this change, we are making it easier for people to customize Firefox and discover the controls that matter most to them. The redesign improves navigation and organization, updates labels and descriptions, and uses a new underlying architecture that will make Settings easier to update over time.
Firefox Settings have grown a lot over the years. Our research showed that some areas had become crowded and more difficult to navigate, and that important controls could be hard to discover. Some terminology and layouts had also become inconsistent over time. Internally, the existing structure also made Settings harder to maintain and evolve over time.
Here are some of the changes you’ll notice: [...]
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