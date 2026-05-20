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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2026



Quoting: Pigeon: A Love Story - A catcalling game —

It is definitely not for me. As a love-in-the-haystack thing, I would rather have a puzzle to figure out where my love is, rather than bothering every single other pigeon in the map. And absolutely, I would rather not spend hours in a single quadrant scanning pigeons just for the sake of completion.

The menus were a bit laggy, but otherwise worked well on Linux. It is Unkown on Steam Deck, but it works OK and it has partial controller support. You can control the pigeon just fine with the analogues, but the menus are inconsistent, the landing page was navigable, but in the pause menu it emulated a mouse. It drains about 16Wh, and the only issue I noticed was a bit freeze during the spawn of a new wave of pigeons at the start of the game, it gets better later on. I wish there were more accessibility settings, at least to tweak the sensitivity of the analogue sticks. The demo uses almost 1 Gb of storage, what I found a bit too much for a single map, unless they have the rest of the game hidden there, it might raise a flag that it needs optimization.