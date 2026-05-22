AGPL Licensing Disputes

A new version of ONLYOFFICE, the open-source productivity suite, is out with a small set of improvements. The new release lands a couple of months after ONLYOFFICE suspended its eight-year Nextcloud partnership over Euro-Office, a fork by a European consortium that ONLYOFFICE says violates its AGPLv3 licence terms. Totally unrelated (yes, sarcasm), ONLYOFFICE 9.4 updates its licensing to tighten language around attribution, copyright monopoly notices and the labelling of modified versions. Viva le fork; it still permits modifications, but is more sniffy about any that use its trademarks.