news
*AGPL Licensing Disputes
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ ONLYOFFICE 9.4 is out with a stricter FOSS licence
A new version of ONLYOFFICE, the open-source productivity suite, is out with a small set of improvements. The new release lands a couple of months after ONLYOFFICE suspended its eight-year Nextcloud partnership over Euro-Office, a fork by a European consortium that ONLYOFFICE says violates its AGPLv3 licence terms. Totally unrelated (yes, sarcasm), ONLYOFFICE 9.4 updates its licensing to tighten language around attribution, copyright monopoly notices and the labelling of modified versions. Viva le fork; it still permits modifications, but is more sniffy about any that use its trademarks.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Open-source non-profit claims Bambu Lab violated license — SFC steps in after multi-billion dollar 3D printer giant threatened independent developer, issued cease-and-desist demand on OrcaSlicer fork that restored cloud printing features
The SFC says that including proprietary code alongside software under AGPLv3 breaks the open-source license, and that Bambu Lab has been doing this for years.