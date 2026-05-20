news
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: 8-bit Web Server, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
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Devices/Embedded
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Hackaday ☛ The 8-bit Web Server
Working backward, it is fairly easy to get the microcontroller to note an HTTP request and then simply spit out a prerecorded HTTP response to provide the page. The hard part is connecting the little processor to the network. The server is dead simple, just a CPU and a scant number of components like filter caps and LEDs. The trick is to use SLIP, an ancient protocol used to connect dial-up modem terminals to the network.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ ODROID-H5 is a low-power x86 SBC with 10GbE and four M.2 slots
Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H5, a new x86 single-board computer based on Intel’s Core i3-N300 processor. The board updates the ODROID H-series with onboard 10GbE networking, four M.2 expansion slots, DDR5 memory support, and a revised HSIO configuration intended for storage, networking, and accelerator expansion. /blockquote>
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Firefly CSC2-N48SPK3 – A 2880 TOPS RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) server with 48 SpacemiT K3 Nodes, 48 NVMe SSDs
After SpacemiT officially launched the K3 Pico-ITX SBC, and the K3 chip entered volume production, an Edge Hey Hi (AI) mini PC, and a laptop motherboard (for Framework 13) have been released. To add to the list, Firefly has recently launched the CSC2-N48SPK3, a massive 2U rack-mounted server based on multiple SpacemiT K3 SoCs designed to bring RISC-V computing power to enterprise racks. While consumer devices and modular laptops are great for developers, large-scale server-side Hey Hi (AI) workloads require more powerful hardware. The CSC2-N48SPK3 addresses this with up to 48 SpacemiT K3 RISC-V compute nodes, each with an octa-core X100 SoC delivering up to 60 TOPS (Sparse) Hey Hi (AI) performance, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB UFS storage, and an optional NVMe SSD.
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CNX Software ☛ $60 kit transforms the Raspberry Pi 4/5 into a DIN Rail industrial computer with isolated RS232, RS485, and CAN Bus
Waveshare’s “Isolated RS232 / RS485 / CAN / CAN FD Expansion Board For Raspberry Pi” kit transforms your Raspberry Pi 4B or 5 into an industrial computer with a DIN rail or wall mount enclosure. The solution also provides access to isolated interfaces, including two RS485, RS232, CAN FD, and CAN Bus interfaces, as well as 7-36V DC input through screw terminals.
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Pine64 ☛ Pine64 Quick update: May 2026
Hello everyone, we wanted to do a quick update on what’s been happening recently. Life has been pretty busy but there’s lots of nice things happening in the background that we’d like to share.
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Arduino ☛ Old 3D printer becomes new Arduino UNO Q-controlled pen plotter
That kind of motion system also closely matches that of an FFF/FDM 3D printer, which is why Madsen was able to build his pen plotter using parts — like stepper motors, aluminum extrusion, and pulleys — from a 3D printer. He chose a CoreXY kinematic setup, with a solenoid-actuated lifter for the pen. (As a bonus, the solenoid provides a nice “clacking” noise when in use.) Madsen then added a clever vacuum table to hold down paper via four 12V fans, eliminating the need for mechanical clamps.
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AGL releases initial SoDeV reference platform
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative project at the Linux Foundation, has announced the initial availability of its open-source SoDeV reference platform. The project has also welcomed five new members: EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan and Very Good Ventures.
AGL SoDeV is an open-source reference platform for building software-defined vehicles. It combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, the Xen hypervisor, Zephyr RTOS and other Linux Foundation projects in a single pre-integrated package that runs on automotive systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), on virtual machines or in the cloud. SoDeV enables auto makers and suppliers to decouple software development from hardware availability, accelerating SDV time-to-market.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Make Use Of ☛ Your Android phone already does what Googlebook is promising
Every few years, the tech industry reinvents the wheel and convinces everyone they need it. This time around, it's the Googlebook—a new category of laptops that's built around Gemini integration and is perfectly in sync with your Android phone. It sounds great until you realize these are just better-designed Chromebooks selling something you likely already own.
I installed Linux on my Pixel to turn it into a workstation, but I didn't really have to. All you need to do is plug your phone into an external display, pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, and you've got the majority of what Google's latest take on laptops has to offer.
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