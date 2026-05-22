OpenSUSE: Managing System Extensions with sysextmgrcli and New Agama

We know, we know. We skipped a blog post for version 20 and you may be wondering what happened. The truth is that we were heads-down working on several significant improvements and decided to focus on shipping rather than writing. But don't worry - this release announcement covers the most relevant changes introduced in both versions 20 and 21.

In exchange for the delay we offer you an extensive list of impressive enhancements, covering several aspects of the installation experience and including some long-awaited features. Let's go through the most visible novelties.