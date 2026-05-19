OpenBSD 7.9 released

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO adds ESP32-S3 Standard Series to T-SIM lineup

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Forlinx rolls out FET3572-C SoM and OK3572-C board with Rockchip RK3572

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

Rockchip unveils RK3572 processor with 4 TOPS NPU and LPDDR5X support

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

9to5Linux

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.

DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements

Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.14

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Preserving evidence: How OpenArchive fosters accountability and media sovereignty

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

news

OpenBSD 7.9 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026.


We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.9.
This is our 60th release.  We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of
more than thirty years with only two remote holes in the default
install.


As in our previous releases, 7.9 provides significant improvements,
including new features, in nearly all areas of the system:


 - Platform-specific improvements:
    o arm64:
       - Enabled ice(4) on arm64.
       - Added support for the RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs with new or
         additions to existing drivers.
       - Added support for the Genesys Logic GL9755 SDHC controller
         (which includes the SDHC controller on some of the Apple
         Silicon laptops) to sdmmc(4).
    o amd64:
       - Added SMU support to amdpmc(4). The SMU is a microcontroller
         buried deep in the bowels of AMD SoCs and needs to be tickled
         in order to reach the lowest power states in suspend.
       - Disabled Panel Self Refresh (PSR) in amdgpu to avoid a
         potential hang on a ThinkPad X13 gen 6.
       - Increased MAXCPUs on amd64 to 255.
       - On amd64, we now zero the DM PTE/PDE pages before use. This
         fixes a bug on machines with more than 512GB RAM.
       - Mitigated floating point state leakage observed on AMD
         Zen/Zen+ (Zen 1).
    o luna88k:
       - Switched luna88k compiler to gcc4.
       - Switched luna88k to PIE (Position Independent Executables) by
         default.
    o riscv64:
      Systems with a SpacemiT K1 SoC gained support with the following
      (and more) changes:
       - Added smtclock(4), a driver for the clock/reset controller on
         the SpacemiT K1 SoC.
       - Added many more drivers to support the SpacemiT K1 SoC.
       - Implemented support for the Zicbom (Cache-Block Management)
         and Svpbmt (Page-Based Memory Types) extensions.
       - Added the SpacemiT K1 device trees onto the riscv64 miniroot
         making them accessible during installation.
       - Made "Instruction access fault" (EXCP_FAULT_FETCH) traps
         being treated as PROT_EXEC. This fixes random SIGSEGV on the
         SpacemiT X60 cores.
       - Added SpacemiT K1 support to dwpcie(4).
    o Other architectures:
       - Fixed various errors on big-endian systems in ice(4) to make
         it work on sparc64.
       - Changed powerpc64 memory barriers to "sync".
       - Reworked and improved TLB shootdown on alpha.
       - Hoisted mips64 CPU accounting to get multiple softnet threads
         on MP systems.
       - Made sure to initialize all FPU registers on sparc64 to all 1
         (or -NaN), and not only the lower 32 registers.
       - Fixed parking mutex on sun4u sparc64 cpus.
    o More platform-specific changes can be found in the hardware
      support section below.


 - Various kernel improvements:
    o Introduced a mechanism to manage CPU cores with different speeds
      in the scheduler. The sysctl(8) variable "hw.blockcpu" takes a
      sequence of 4 letters: S (for SMT), P (regular performance CPU), E
      (efficient CPU, generally 80% to 50% as fast), and L (lethargic
      CPU) which are even slower. Set this to select CPUs to kick out of
      the scheduler (SL by default). Currently works on amd64 and arm64.
    o Replaced the cas spinlock in kernel mutexes with a "parking" lock.
    o Stopped forcing the page daemon to sleep when there are
      outstanding paging requests.
    o Implemented a ddb(4) stop command that sends a SIGSTOP to the
      specified pid.
    o Made ddb(4) output visible when entering ddb from X on amdgpu.
    o Added infrastructure to allow future support of up to 52
      partitions per disk.
    o Made changes to avoid memory allocation from within the
      swapencrypt path of the pagedaemon by pre-allocating 32
      swapclusters up-front.
    o Changed the strategy by which the pagedaemon creates free memory
      by overshooting the creation of inactive and free pages, in order
      to defragment memory.
    o Refuse to load a binary without a PT_LOAD exec segment.


 - Suspend/Hibernate Support:
    o Implemented delayed hibernation:
      In order to prevent running out of battery while suspended, this
      feature wakes up a suspended system after a configurable time to
      then immediately perform a hibernation. The machdep.hibernatedelay
      sysctl(2) is used to configure the number of seconds after which
      the system will wake up from suspend and hibernate itself.


 - SMP Improvements:
    o Unlocked socket splicing.
    o Unlocked icmp6_sysctl().
    o Unlocked the IGMP slow timeout.
    o Enabled parallel fault handling on amd64 and arm64.
    o Made bse(4) interrupts mp-safe.
    o Protected the IGMP and MLD6 fast timers with an rwlock.


 - Direct Rendering Manager and graphics drivers:
    o Updated drm(4) to Linux 6.18.22.


 - VMM/VMD and virtualization improvements:
    o Adopted PCI-based semantics for reading unsupported or invalid
      registers by returning all 1's. Newer Linux kernels have started
      using 128-bit feature spaces.
    o Added sysctl(8) machdep.vmmode to indicate status as a host or
      guest (and SEV mode).
    o Added vmboot, a tiny kernel that allows sysupgrade(8) to work for
      vmd(8) VMs.
    o Allowed cd(4)/vioscsi(4) on a VM to use confidential computing
      methods, e.g. AMD SEV.
    o Fixed a segfault in vmd(8) during vmmci timeout firing.
    o Enabled 32-bit direct kernel launch for both amd64 and i386 in
      vmd(8).
    o Fixed a race in vmd(8) vm pause barrier usage.
    o Fixed a race in vmm(4) vm termination path.
    o Added emulation of AMD SysCfg MSR in vmm(4).
    o Made OpenBSD work on Apple Virtualization.
    o Only expose pvclock(4) in vmm(4) if tsc frequency is known.
    o Reduced vmd(8) lowmem area in the memory map to help Linux guest
      reboot issues.
    o Prevented vmd(8) pause deadlock when vcpu doesn't halt.
    o Fixed timer emulation-related OpenBSD-i386 VM hangs when using the
      i8254 hardware timecounter with vmm(4).
    o Made vio(4) recover from missed RX interrupts.
    o Fixed vmd(8) vionet reset race leading to broken networking.


 - Various new userland features:
    o Dynamically determine the possible partition names to show in the
      disklabel(8) editor a(dd) command help message.
    o Allow the disklabel(8) 'd'elete editor command to zero out
      FS_UNUSED partitions despite current value of d_npartitions.
    o Added display of the close-on-fork flag as 'f' in R/W column to
      fstat(1).
    o Added support for the XDG_RUNTIME_DIR environment variable in
      login(1) and xenodm(1) via login_cap(3). Set it by default,
      pointing to /tmp/run/user/${uid} which gets created if needed.


 - More bugfixes and tweaks in userland:
    o Made libsndio restart the audio(4) device upon underrun.
    o Enable fall-back audio devices by default in sndiod(8).
    o Simplified the Unix socket binding code in sndiod(8).
    o Simplified cookie handling in libsndio.
    o Enabled recording and monitoring at the same time in sndiod(8).
    o In the LLVM compiler, fixed x86 frame lowering for -msave-args.
    o Made pthread_set_name_np(3) succeed with long thread names instead
      of silently failing.
    o Handle calls to libc's freeaddrinfo(3) function with a NULL
      argument, instead of crashing, and improve the manpage.
    o Made pcidump(8) print PCI bridge windows when they are "open".
    o Fixed an editline(3) bug that truncates completion candidates when
      the input wraps to a new line.
    o Added file(1) support for PSF2 fonts detection.
    o Added file(1) support for Web Open Font Format (WOFF) detection.
    o Fixed mg(1) replace-regexp issues.
    o Improved handling of strdup(3) failures in mg(1).
    o Improved the "No changes need to be saved" check in mg(1).
    o Dropped the initialization of curses when ksh(1) is not started
      interactively. This avoids opening and parsing of the terminfo(3)
      file.
    o Added echo(1) -e to process escape sequences and support for
      multiple groups of dash args like ksh's echo.
    o Increased the length of arguments that can be given to pkill(1).
      This allows matching of commands with longer command line
      arguments.
    o Made the -0 option override -E in xargs(1).
    o Set metaSendsEscape by default in xterm(1).
    o Fixed leap year detection in newsyslog(8).
    o Fixed less(1) crash on reading an invalid tags file.
    o Fixed a memory leak on sensorsd(8) configuration reload.


 - Improved hardware support and driver bugfixes, including:
    o Tweaked PCI device power management such that drivers can change
      their own power state. Let xhci(4) power itself down such that its
      companion USB4 controller can go to sleep in its DVACT_POWERDOWN
      implementation.
    o Added nhi(4), a driver for USB4 controllers.
    o Added an audio(9) driver interface to expose the hardware's
      display name.
    o Changed envy(4) and uaudio(4) devices to return the product name
      as the display name.
    o Handle uaudio(4) devices with a single clock exposed in multiple
      domains.
    o Fixed unintended truncation of uaudio(4) device names when
      printing them in libsndio applications.
    o Improved acpi(4) handling of PCI bridges.
    o Implemented "StorageD3Enable" support in acpi(4).
    o Stopped acpi(4) from calling the PCI function when an AML node has
      neither _ADR nor _HID, and avoid a panic on the ThinkPad X40.
    o Added iasuskbd(4) support for special keys on the ASUS I2C laptop
      keyboards.
    o Added sgmsi(4), a driver for the MSI controller implementation on
      Sophgo SG2042 SoCs.
    o Added cdpcie(4), a driver for the Cadence PCIe controller,
      supporting the variant found on the Sophgo SG2042 SoC.
    o Added dwpcie(4) Qualcomm SC7280 support.
    o Added qcuart(4), a driver for Qualcomm GENI UART serial consoles.
    o Added smtgpio(4), a driver for the GPIO controller found on
      SpacemiT K1 SoCs.
    o Added rkusbdpphy(4), a driver for the USB DP Combo PHY on Rockchip
      SoCs.
    o Added support for blocking reads to fuse(4).
    o Added basic implementation of the low-level FUSE API sufficient to
      compile and run lowntfs-3g.
    o Allowed uhidev(4) to attach to and work with devices that don't
      have an input interrupt endpoint.
    o Added the ispi(4) driver for Intel LPSS SPI controller.
    o Added an Apple variant to the "de" keyboard encoding for wskbd(4).
    o Added acpihid(4), a driver for the Generic Buttons Device defined
      by the ACPI specification.
    o Made viogpu(4) viogpu_wsmmap() return a physical address via
      bus_dmamem_mmap(9).
    o Added support for "Apple Inc. Virtual USB Digitizer", to expose
      the touchpad on Apple Virtualization.
    o Added support for the PSP found on the AMD EPYC 9005 to psp(4).
    o Added support for the AlphaSmart Dana to uvisor(4) as a PALM4
      device.
    o Added support for more line speeds to uplcom(4).
    o Added support for the RK3528 SoC to the dwmshc(4) eMMC controller
      driver.
    o In wscons(4) disallowed loading if mapchar emulops require a
      question mark character that is missing.


 - New or improved network hardware support:
    o Fixed memory leaks in bnxt(4).
    o In umb(4), made uplink and downlink speeds visible through
      kstat(4).
    o Added support for Quectel EC200A LTE modems to umsm(4).
    o Added rge(4) support for RTL8126 chip revision 0x64a00000.
    o Turned on SoftLRO by default on bnxt(4) and ice(4).
    o Fixed the ice(4) "too many data commands" error on TSO packets.
    o Increased the urndis(4) buffer size to 16k.
    o Fixed an issue where dwqe(4), e.g. on a veb(4), doesn't recover
      when the link is down but packets are bridged.
    o Made the output of bse(4) mp-safe.
    o Enabled 64-bit DMA transfers on aq(4), em(4), rge(4), re(4),
      iavf(4), ix(4), ixv(4), ixl(4), igc(4), ice(4) and iwx(4).
    o Added support for BCM575xx devices (also known as Thor or P5) to
      bnxt(4).
    o Added smte(4), a driver for the ethernet interfaces of the
      SpacemiT K1 SoC.


 - IEEE 802.11 wireless stack improvements and bugfixes:
    o Fixed association to access points which have all 802.11b rates
      disabled.
    o Updated ieee80211_classify() to RFC8325 to prioritize interactive
      SSH sessions correctly, and rate-limit high-prio QoS packets.
    o Initialized TIDs 4-7 to improve QoS behaviour during Tx
      aggregation.
    o Added basic 802.11ax support.
    o Added support for a 160 MHz window at 5 GHz and enabled it on
      iwx(4).


 - Added or improved wireless network drivers:
    o Improved chances of qwx(4) receiving the initial WPA handshake
      message.
    o Reinitialized the qwx(4) HAL state when resuming from suspend.
    o Enabled iwx(4) on i386.
    o Added PMF (Protected Management Frames) support to iwm(4), iwx(4),
      and qwx(4), and add support for 802.11 AKM SHA256-PSK to
      ifconfig(8) and enable it by default if the driver supports PMF.
    o Fixed iwx(4) issues related to roaming and PMF and firmware crypto
      keys.
    o Set the assoc ID field in iwx(4) firmware commands correctly.
    o Added support for BZ devices with WiFi 6e radio to iwx(4).
    o Made iwx(4) not load incomplete firmware images and report a
      proper error instead.
    o Fixed iwn(4) setting of DMA base addresses of Tx rings 17 and
      beyond.
    o Added powersave support to iwx(4) and enable by default.
    o Added support for 160 MHz channel width to iwx(4).
    o Increased the VHT frame aggregation size limit from 64k to 1024k
      on iwx(4).
    o Aligned iwx(4) antenna patterns and STBC with iwlwifi.


 - Installer, upgrade, bootloader, and pkg-tools improvements:
    o Allow installboot(8) to finish, even if efi(4) can't be accessed.
    o Made sysupgrade fail if df /usr says the filesystem is over 90%
      full, rather than potentially completely breaking the system.
    o Scan both dmesg.boot and dmesg(8) output for devices with
      fw_update(8).
    o On amd64, added support for loading files (kernels) from the EFI
      system partition. This means one can put the OpenBSD boot loader
      and bsd.rd on the EFI boot partition and run the installer that
      way. This already works on arm64.
    o Improved keydisk partition detection in the installer.
    o Added aggr(4) support to arm64 RAMDISK and i386/amd64 RAMDISK_CD.
    o Increased the auto-allocated partition size of /usr/obj in
      disklabel(8).
    o Floppy install users on i386/amd64 may find fw_update(8) for some
      drivers will not work because pci strings in the kernel have
      become too large.


 - Security improvements:
    o Stop allowing root to bypass the effects of bpf(4) BIOCLOCK.
      BIOCLOCK is intended to remove the ability to reconfigure a BPF
      descriptor, but root processes were not subject to this revocation
      of privileges. No software relied on root being able to
      reconfigure a BPF descriptor, so this exemption was been removed.
    o Retired the pledge(2) 'tmppath' promise. The use of unveil /tmp
      rwc, unveil / r or similar together with pledge "rpath wpath
      cpath" replaces all use cases of 'tmppath' in a safer way.
    o Introduced the __pledge_open(2) system call, allowing libc to open
      a small set of tightly controlled internal files even when
      pledge(2) and unveil(2) would otherwise disallow direct access.
      File descriptors obtained this way are restricted to read-only use
      and cannot be used with write(2), chmod(2), chflags(2), chown(2),
      ftruncate(2), or fdpassing. This lets libc handle required
      devices, pledge-dependent files, and zoneinfo data without
      preserving the old pledge_namei() shortcut that allowed non-libc
      code to open the same special files.
    o In pledged processes, made /etc/localtime and /usr/share/zoneinfo
      scans much stricter.
    o In dig(1), fixed pledge/unveil issues relating to manual opening
      of /etc/resolv.conf.
    o Fixed unveil(2) to handle a filesystem that is mounted on a mount
      point that is itself the root of another filesystem.
    o Start fork(2)'ed children without a pgrp set (i.e. NULL) and
      update the pgrp pointer late to fix a potential race.
    o Do not expose p_addr kernel address through sysctl(2) unless root.
    o For sysctl({CTL_KERN, KERN_TTY, KERN_TTY_INFO), only export the
      t_session kernel address pointer if the caller is root.


 - New features in the network stack:
    o Made the Virtual Ethernet Bridge veb(4) a VLAN-aware bridge.
      Ports in veb(4) now have a PVID (port VLAN identifier) used to
      determine which VLAN untagged packets get associated with, and a
      bitmap of allowed VIDs (VLAN IDs) that say what VLANs tagged
      traffic can interact with. Ports can be configured as "access"
      ports by only configuring a pvid but with no entries in the vid
      map, or as a "trunk" by disabling the pvid and adding entries to
      the vid map, or a "hybrid" port by configuring both a pvid and
      entries in the vid map. To maintain compatibility with existing
      (simple) setups, veb defaults to using pvid 1 on ports added to
      the bridge.
    o Added a LOCKED flag to veb(4) ports that are added to a bridge(4).
      This makes sure that the source MAC address of frames received by
      these ports has an entry in the fib/address cache pointing at the
      same interface.
    o In IPFIX/Netflow v10, added a NAT template with post-NAT source
      and destination IP address and ports, allowing use of pflow to
      track internal to external translations.
    o Enabled IPv6 autoconf (SLAAC) by default.


 - Further changes and bugfixes in the network stack:
    o Implemented "checksum offload" between rport(4) pairs. This allows
      the kernel to skip ip/tcp/udp checksum calculation for packets
      between rdomains.
    o Implemented IFCAP_TSO in rport(4). This allows the stack to pass
      large tcp frames between rdomains.
    o In rport(4), made changes to use multiple txqs to spread traffic
      handling over softnet threads.
    o Fixed a panic when autodial (link1) on pppoe(4) tries to run.
    o Allowed bpf(4) in tun_dev_read to see VLAN tags when
      IFCAP_VLAN_HWTAGGING is enabled.
    o Added XOR and MOD operations to bpf(4).
    o Made tpmr(4) work with ether_offload_ifcap like veb(4) and
      bridge(4).
    o Added Private VLAN support to veb(4) as per RFC 5517.
    o Allowed VLAN tags (and therefore VLAN interfaces) on top of
      vports.
    o Made use of per-CPU refs in the input path instead of doing one
      refcnt per port to improve performance on tpmr(4), veb(4) and
      aggr(4).
    o Removed lacp support from trunk(4), now better supported by
      aggr(4).
    o Introduced a global interface queue limit. Limit all multiqueue
      network interfaces to common IF_MAX_VECTORS. Currently it is set
      to 8. One global limit helps to find an optimal value, stops
      wasting interrupt vectors, and clarifies what the actual hardware
      or driver limitations are.
    o Updated codel implementation to comply with RFCs 8289 and 8290.
    o Improved vio(4) feature negotiation for Large Receive Offload/TCP
      Segmentation Offload.
    o Prevented false ELOOP error in socket splicing with SO_SPLICE.
    o Made the network stack ignore TCP SACK packets with invalid
      sequence numbers to prevent potential kernel crash.


 - The following changes were made to the pf(4) firewall:
    o Introduced source and state limiters in pf(4). See the Source
      Limiters section in pf.conf(5).
    o Extended pf(4) limiters so an administrator can specify the action
      the rule executes when limit is reached.
    o In pfctl(8), changed default limiter action from no-match to
      block.
    o Have pf(4) state and source limiter state cleanup assert on the
      right lock.
    o Fixed pfctl(8) with -nvf ... option to provide output which
      matches pfctl grammar for rules that use source/state limiters.
    o Print both nat-to and rdr-to in pfctl(8) show rules.


 - Routing daemons, network services and other userland network programs
       saw the following improvements:
    o Do not log an error when dhcp6leased(8) cannot add a route because
      it already exists.
    o In dhcpleased(8), do not pass pointers over process privilege
      boundaries via imsg, only data.
    o Do not log an error when slaacd(8) cannot add a route because it
      already exists.
    o Fixed a buffer overflow reachable via rogue router advertisements
      in slaacd(8).
    o Prevented potential slaacd(8) crash if an attacker on the same
      layer 2 network sends rogue router advertisements.
    o Changed ospf6d(8) rc.d script to disallow reload, since ospf6d
      does not support it.
    o Fixed smtpd(8) dying if a malformed imsg is sent on the local
      socket.
    o Improved the logging of filter processing in smtpd(8).
    o Changed the default "tagged" operation for ifconfig(8) to add VLAN
      IDs rather than replace them.
    o Allowed the ifconfig(8) and brconfig(8) "tagged" operation to
      accept multiple VIDs and/or ranges of VIDs.
    o Added support for non-default config file paths to unbound(8) rc.d
      script.
    o In unwind(8), allow one to configure forced resolvers outside of
      preference blocks.
    o Added a "no banner" option to suppress the Server header in
      httpd(8).
    o Restored httpd(8) server_http_time() use of GMT.
    o Made httpd(8) error out on presence of Content-Length and
      Transfer-Encoding headers for GET, HEAD and other methods that
      should have no body.
    o Made relayd(8) and httpd(8) use the same internal log functions as
      bgpd(8) (and several other daemons).
    o Restored relayd(8) relay_http_time() use of GMT.
    o Added relayd(8) support for PROXY protocol in TCP relays.
    o Set a User-Agent in HTTP health checks sent by relayd(8).
    o Fixed a race condition in relayd(8) that could cause a crash
      during configuration reload.
    o Made relayd(8) support TLS with multiple listeners.
    o Fixed ftp(1) http_time() to use GMT, not UTC, per RFC 9110.
    o Report success in ftp(1) when a file is fully retrieved.
    o Made tcpdump(8) show the 802.11 QoS TID with -v.
    o Added printing of NetBIOS and DNS servers in IPCP to tcpdump(8).
    o Extended tcpdump(8) for printing of DHCPv6 information.
    o Made sure that internal counters do not go out of bounds if the -n
      or -A traceroute(8) options are specified more than once.
    o Raised rad(8) lifetimes for the router, DNS and NAT64 to 60
      minutes and lower the prefix valid lifetime to 60 minutes. It does
      not make sense for one piece of information to time out before
      another when these are transmitted in one router advertisement
      packet.
    o Fixed a hang in rad(8) and slaacd(8) when they receive an RA from
      the local network with an ND option of length zero.


 - acme-client(1) saw several changes:
    o Made acme-client(1) only display port numbers in Host headers when
      the port is not 443.
    o Added support for IP Address certificates in acme-client(1).
    o Made changes to use ASN1_STRING_* accessor functions instead of
      reaching into ASN1_STRING objects directly.


 - In bgpd(8):
    o Rewrote the Adj-RIB-Out handling to be more memory efficient and
      faster. For large IXP route server deployments a reduction in
      memory usage of more than 50% should be feasible.
    o Process UPDATE messages in two phases: first update Adj-RIB-In,
      Loc-RIB, and FIB, then process all the Adj-RIB-Out tables. This
      significantly reduces the latency since updating all the
      Adj-RIB-Out tables could take a fair amount of time.
    o Introduced CH hash tables - a scalable hash map implementation
      that boosts performance through improved cache locality.
    o Introduce new metrics that track the amount of time spent in
      various parts of the main event loop of the route decision engine.
    o Fixed various non-critical things uncovered by Coverity scanner.
    o Improved outbound filter performance by storing the rules in an
      array and also deduplicate equal filters across peers. This and
      the filter_set change reduce the initial sync duration of large
      route servers by more than 25%.
    o Improved performance of filter_sets processing in the RDE process
      by moving to a linear array of set objects to reduce cache misses.
    o Added better logging for attribute parse errors which cause a
      session reset via UPDATE ATTRLIST error notification.
    o Introduced various additional memory metrics which are part of the
      'show rib memory' command. Some values are also tracked
      per-neighbor and visible via 'show neighbor'.
    o Fixed logic error when handling per-peer and per-group MRT message
      dump configurations.


 - In rpki-client(8):
    o The Canonical Cache Representation underwent a breaking change
      after the adoption of draft-ietf-sidrops-rpki-ccr as a SIDROPS
      working group item. Apart from several CMS-related cosmetics, it
      now uses an IANA-assigned content type. As a result, rpki-client
      9.7 cannot parse rpki-client 9.6's .ccr files and vice versa.
    o Support for Ghostbusters Record objects (RFC 6493) has been
      removed. Nobody showed interest in deploying this and there are
      other, widely supported ways of exchanging operational contact
      information such as RDAP. RFC 6493 is undergoing a status review
      to be marked as historic:
      status-change-rpki-ghostbusters-record-to-historic
    o Prepare the code base for the opaque ASN1_STRING structure in
      OpenSSL 4.
    o Fixed two reliability issues: one where a malicious RPKI
      Certification Authority can trigger a crash, one where a malicious
      Trust Anchor can provoke memory exhaustion. Thanks to Xie Yifan
      for reporting.
    o Various refactoring for improved compatibility with various
      libcrypto implementations and in CA/BGPsec certificate handling.
    o Fixed an accounting issue in HTTP gzip compression detection.
    o Added a warning in extra verbose mode (-vv) about standards
      non-compliant Issuer and Subject ASN.1 string encodings.
    o Added a check for canonical encoding of ASPA eContent in alignment
      with draft-ietf-sidrops-aspa-profile-22.
    o Ensure that a repository timeout correctly stops repository
      processing. Thanks to Fedor Vompe from Deutsche Telekom for
      reporting.
    o Fixed a defect in Canonical Cache Representation
      ROAIPAddressFamily sort order. As a result, rpki-client 9.8 cannot
      parse rpki-client 9.7's .ccr files and vice versa. Thanks to Bart
      Bakker from RIPE NCC for reporting.
    o Fixed an issue in the parser for the locally configured
      constraints. Thanks to Daniel Anderson.
    o A malicious RRDP Publication Server can cause a NULL dereference.
      Thanks to Daniel Anderson for reporting.
    o A malicious RPKI Publication Server can cause an incorrect error
      exit. Thanks to Yuheng Zhang, Qi Wang, Jianjun Chen from Tsinghua
      University, and Teatime Lab for reporting.


 - tmux(1) improvements and bug fixes:
    o Fixed the logic of the no-detached case for detach-on-destroy
      option.
    o Support case-insensitive search in tmux(1) modes in the same way
      as copy mode (like emacs, so all-lowercase means case
      insensitive).
    o Added -l flag to tmux(1) command-prompt to disable splitting into
      multiple prompts.
    o Allowed show-messages to work without a client.
    o Added seconds to tmux(1) clock mode.
    o Made tmux(1) clock mode seconds synchronized to the second.
    o Added support for synchronized output mode (DECSET 2026).
    o Added a focus-follows-mouse option.
    o Reduced request timeout to 500 milliseconds to match the extended
      escape time and discard palette requests if receiving a reply for
      a different index.
    o Added an -e flag to tmux(1) command-prompt to close if empty.
    o Fixed window-size=latest not resizing on switch-client in session
      groups.
    o Made tmux respond to DECRQM 2026.
    o Break out the sorting code into a common file so formats and modes
      use the same code and add -O for sorting to the list commands.
    o Added sorting (-O flag) and a custom format (-F) to list-keys.
    o Fixed several memory leaks.
    o Allow copy mode to work for readonly clients, except for copy
      commands.
    o Avoid a crash by checking for NULL before dereferencing.
    o Make -c (shell command) work with new-session -A.
    o Draw message as one format, allowing prompts and messages to
      occupy only a portion of the status bar, overlaying the normal
      status content rather than replacing the entire line.
    o Add a short built-in help text for each mode accessible with C-h.
    o Add extkeys feature to tmux(1) itself so nested tmux works.
    o Add -C flag to tmux(1) command-prompt to match display-message -C.


 - LibreSSL version 4.3.0:
    o Portable changes
       - Rework portable assembly handling with LIBRESSL_USE_ASSEMBLY
       - Add SHA assembly for elf-aarch64
       - Add definition of ssize_t to cms.h for Windows
       - Fix posix_open() implementation so it properly signals
         failure
       - Fix SIGALRM handler for openssl speed on Windows
    o Internal improvements
       - Remove the unused sequence number from X509_REVOKED.
       - Replace a call to atoi(3) with strtonum(3) in nc(1) and
         replace a misleading use of ntohs(3) with htons(3).
       - openssl(1) speed now uses HMAC-SHA256 for its hmac benchmark.
       - Reimplemented only use of ASN1_PRINTABLE_type() in openssl(1)
         ca. The API will be removed in an upcoming release.
       - Add curve NID to EC_POINT objects so the library has a clue
         on which curve a given EC_POINT is supposed to live.
       - Use curve NID to check for compatibility between group and
         points in various EC API. This isn't 100% failsafe but good
         enough for sane uses.
       - Require SSE in order to use gcm_{gmult,ghash}_4bit_mmx(). On
         rare i386 machines supporting MMX but not SSE this could
         result in an illegal instruction.
       - Cleaned up asn1t.h to make it somewhat readable and more
         robust by using C99 initializers in particular.
       - Further assembly macro improvements for -portable.
       - Add fast path for well-known DH primes in DH_check(3)
         (including those from RFC 7919). Some projects still fiddle
         with this in 2025.
       - Rewrite ec_point_cmp() for readability and robustness.
       - Improve EVP_{Open,Seal}Init(3) internals. This is legacy API
         that cannot be removed since one scripting language still
         exposes it.
       - ASN1_BIT_STRING_set_bit(3) now trims trailing zero bits
         itself rather than relying on i2c_ASN1_BIT_STRING(3) to do
         that when encoding.
       - Fix and add workarounds to libtls to improve const
         correctness and to avoid warnings when compiling with OpenSSL
         4.
       - Prefix EC_KEY methods with ec_key_ to avoid problems in some
         static links.
       - Remove mac_packet, a leftover from accepting SSLv2
         ClientHellos.
       - Remove ssl_server_legacy_first_packet().
       - In addition to what was done in LibreSSL 4.0 for the version
         handling, disable TLSv1.1 and lower also on the method level.
       - Remove workaround for SSL 3.0/TLS 1.0 CBC vulnerability.
       - Refactor ocsp_find_signer_sk() to avoid neglecting the
         ASN.1's semantics by directly reaching into deeply nested
         OCSP structures.
    o Compatibility changes
       - Expose X509_VERIFY_PARAM_set_hostflags(3) as a public symbol.
       - Provide SSL_SESSION_dup(3).
       - BIGNUMs now use the C99 types uint64_t/uint32_t for the word
         width. Fixes long-standing issues with 32-bit longs on 64-bit
         Windows.
       - Many unused BN_* macros with incomprehensible names were
         removed: BN_LONG, BN_BITS{,4}, BN_MASK2{,l,h,h1}, BN_TBIT,
         BN_DEC_CONV, BN_{DEC,HEX}_FMT{1,2}, ...
       - openssl(1) cms no longer accepts the unsupported -compress
         and -uncompress switches.
       - Added PKCS7_NO_DUAL_CONTENT flag/behavior. This is incorrect
         legacy behavior but some language bindings decided to rely on
         it in 2025.
       - Remove STABLE_FLAGS_MALLOC but keep STABLE_NO_MASK because
         there is still one user...
       - Fix ASN1_ADB_END macro to have compatible signature with
         OpenSSL. The adb_cb() argument is currently ignored.
       - Unexport ASN1_LONG_UNDEF.
    o New features
       - Support for MLKEM768_X25519 keyshare in TLS.
       - Added ML-KEM benchmarks to openssl(1) speed.
       - Added support for starttls protocol sieve.
       - Add support for RSASSA-PSS with pubkey OID RSASSA-PSS to
         libssl.
    o Bug fixes
       - Ensure the group selected by a TLSv1.3 server for a
         HelloRetryRequest is not one for which the client has already
         sent a key share.
       - Plug memory leak in CMS_EncryptedData_encrypt(3).
       - Plug possible memory leak and double free in nref_nos().
       - Removed always zero test results for some no longer available
         legacy primitives in openssl(1) speed.
       - List SHA-3 digests in openssl(1) help output.
       - Fix encoding of bit strings with trailing zeroes on which
         ASN1_STRING_FLAG_BITS_LEFT is not set.
       - Add missing NULL pointer check to PKCS12_item_decrypt_d2i(3).
       - Avoid type confusion leading to 1-byte read at address
         0x00-0xff in PKCS#12 parsing.
       - Fix type confusion in timestamp response parsing for v2
         signing certs.
       - Fix EVP_SealInit(3) to return 0 on error, not -1.
       - Replace incorrect strncmp(3) with strcmp(3) in CRL
         distribution point config parsing.
       - openssl x509 -text writes its output to the file specified by
         -out like all other openssl(1) subcommands.
       - Stop Delta CRL processing in the verifier if the cRLNumber is
         missing. This is flagged on deserialization, but nothing
         checks that flag. This can lead to a NULL dereference if the
         verification has enabled Delta CRL checking by setting
         X509_V_FLAG_USE_DELTAS.
       - Fix NULL dereference that can be triggered with malformed
         OAEP parameter encoding for CMS decryption.
       - Add missing length checks before BIO_new_mem_buf(3) in
         libtls.
       - Improve libtls error reporting consistency, avoid reporting
         unrelated errnos.
       - Fix SAN dNSName constraints: instead of substring matching,
         match exactly and allow zero or more components in front of
         the candidate.
    o Reliability fix
       - Fix off-by-one error in the X.509 verifier depth checking.
         This can lead to a 4-byte overwrite on heap allocated memory
         for clients talking to a malicious server or for servers that
         have client certificate verification enabled. In addition,
         the maximum depth must be set to the maximum allowed value of
         32.
    o Testing and proactive security
       - Port Wycheproof tests to testvectors_v1 and improve coverage
         and correctness. Add tests for ML-KEM in particular.


 - OpenSSH 10.3:
    o Security fixes:
       - ssh(1): validation of shell metacharacters in user names
         supplied on the command-line was performed too late to
         prevent some situations where they could be expanded from
         %-tokens in ssh_config. For certain configurations, such as
         those that use a "%u" token in a "Match exec" block, an
         attacker who can control the user name passed to ssh(1) could
         potentially execute arbitrary shell commands. Reported by
         Florian KohnhÃ¤user. We continue to recommend against directly
         exposing ssh(1) and other tools' command-lines to untrusted
         input. Mitigations such as this cannot be absolute given the
         variety of shells and user configurations in use.
       - sshd(8): when matching an authorized_keys principals=""
         option against a list of principals in a certificate, an
         incorrect algorithm was used that could allow inappropriate
         matching in cases where a principal name in the certificate
         contains a comma character. Exploitation of the condition
         requires an authorized_keys principals="" option that lists
         more than one principal *and* a CA that will issue a
         certificate that encodes more than one of these principal
         names separated by a comma (typical CAs strongly constrain
         which principal names they will place in a certificate). This
         condition only applies to user- trusted CA keys in
         authorized_keys, the main certificate authentication path
         (TrustedUserCAKeys/AuthorizedPrincipalsFile) is not affected.
         Reported by Vladimir Tokarev.
       - scp(1): when downloading files as root in legacy (-O) mode
         and without the -p (preserve modes) flag set, scp did not
         clear setuid/setgid bits from downloaded files as one might
         typically expect. This bug dates back to the original
         Berkeley rcp program. Reported by Christos Papakonstantinou
         of Cantina and Spearbit.
       - sshd(8): fix incomplete application of
         PubkeyAcceptedAlgorithms and HostbasedAcceptedAlgorithms with
         regard to ECDSA keys. Previously if one of these directives
         contains any ECDSA algorithm name (say
         "ecdsa-sha2-nistp384"), then any other ECDSA algorithm would
         be accepted in its place regardless of whether it was listed
         or not. Reported by Christos Papakonstantinou of Cantina and
         Spearbit.
       - ssh(1): connection multiplexing confirmation (requested using
         "ControlMaster ask/autoask") was not being tested for proxy
         mode multiplexing sessions (i.e. "ssh -O proxy ...").
         Reported by Michalis Vasileiadis.
    o Potentially incompatible changes:
       - ssh(1), sshd(8): remove bug compatibility for implementations
         that don't support rekeying. If such an implementation tries
         to interoperate with OpenSSH, it will now eventually fail
         when the transport needs rekeying.
       - sshd(8): prior to this release, a certificate that had an
         empty principals section would be treated as matching any
         principal (i.e. as a wildcard) when used via authorized_keys
         principals="" option. This was intentional, but created a
         surprising and potentially risky situation if a CA
         accidentally issued a certificate with an empty principals
         section: instead of being useless as one might expect, it
         could be used to authenticate as any user who trusted the CA
         via authorized_keys. [Note that this condition did not apply
         to CAs trusted via the sshd_config(5) TrustedUserCAKeys
         option.] This release treats an empty principals section as
         never matching any principal, and also fixes interpretation
         of wildcard characters in certificate principals. Now they
         are consistently implemented for host certificates and not
         supported for user certificates.
       - ssh(1): the -J and equivalent -oProxyJump="..." options now
         validate user and host names for ProxyJump/-J options passed
         via the command-line (no such validation is performed for
         this option in configuration files). This prevents shell
         injection in situations where these were directly exposed to
         adversarial input, which would have been a terrible idea to
         begin with. Reported by rabbit.
    o New features:
       - ssh(1), sshd(8): support IANA-assigned codepoints for SSH
         agent forwarding, as per draft-ietf-sshm-ssh-agent. Support
         for the new names is advertised via the EXT_INFO message. If
         a server offers support for the new names, then they are used
         preferentially. Support for the pre-standardisation
         "@openssh.com" extensions for agent forwarding remains
         supported.
       - ssh-agent(1): implement support for draft-ietf-sshm-ssh-agent
         "query" extension.
       - ssh-add(1): support querying the protocol extensions via the
         agent "query" extension with a new -Q flag.
       - ssh(1): support multiple files in ssh_config and sshd_config
         RevokedHostKeys directive. bz3918
       - ssh(1): add a ~I escape option that shows information about
         the current SSH connection.
       - ssh(1): add an "ssh -Oconninfo user@host" multiplexing
         command that shows connection information, similar to the ~I
         escapechar.
       - ssh(1): add an ssh -O channels user@host multiplexing command
         to get a running mux process to show information about what
         channels are currently open.
       - sshd(8): add invaliduser penalty to PerSourcePenalties, which
         is applied to login attempts for usernames that do not match
         real accounts. Defaults to 5s to match 'authfail' but allows
         administrators to block such attempts for longer if desired.
       - sshd(8): add a GSSAPIDelegateCredentials option for the
         server, controlling whether it accepts delegated credentials
         offered by the client. This option mirrors the same option in
         ssh_config.
       - ssh(1), sshd(8): support the VA DSCP codepoint in the IPQoS
         directive.
       - sshd(8): convert PerSourcePenalties to using floating point
         time, allowing penalties to be less than a second. This is
         useful if you need to penalise things you expect to occur at
         >=1 QPS.
       - ssh-keygen(1): support writing ED25519 keys in PKCS8 format.
       - Support the ed25519 signature scheme via libcrypto.
    o Bugfixes:
       - sshd(8): make IPQoS first-match-wins in sshd_config, like
         other configuration directives. bz3924
       - sshd(8): fix potential crash when MaxStartups is set to a
         single argument (i.e. not using the MaxStartups x:y:z form)
         with a value below 10. bz3941
       - sshd(8): fix a potential hang during key exchange if needed
         DH group values were missing from /etc/moduli.
       - ssh-agent(1): fix return values from extensions to be correct
         with respect to draft-ietf-sshm-ssh-agent: extension requests
         should indicate failure using SSH_AGENT_EXTENSION_FAILURE
         rather than the generic SSH_AGENT_FAILURE error code. This
         allows the client to discern between "the request failed" and
         "the agent doesn't support this extension".
       - ssh(1): use fmprintf for showing challenge-response name and
         info to preserve UTF-8 characters where appropriate.
       - scp(1): when uploading a directory using SFTP (e.g. during a
         recursive transfer), don't clobber the remote directory
         permissions unless either we created the directory during the
         transfer or the -p flag was set. bz3925
       - All: implement missing pieces of FIDO/webauthn signature
         support, mostly related to certificate handling and enable
         acceptance of this signature format by default. bz3748
       - sshd_config(5): make it clear that DenyUsers/DenyGroups
         overrides AllowUsers/AllowGroups. Previously we specified the
         order in which the directives are processed but it was
         ambiguous as to what happened if both matched.
       - ssh(1): don't try to match certificates held in an agent to
         private keys. This matching is done to support certificates
         that were loaded without their private key material, but is
         unnecessary for agent-hosted certificates, which always have
         private key material available in the agent. Worse, this
         matching would mess up the request sent to the agent in such
         a way as to break usage of these keys when the key usage was
         restricted in the agent. bz3752
       - sftp(1): if editline has been switched to vi mode (i.e. via
         "bind -v" in .editrc), set up a keybinding so that command
         mode can be entered.
       - ssh(1), sshd(8): improve performance of keying the sntrup761
         key agreement algorithm.
       - ssh(1), sshd(8): enforce maximum packet/block limit during
         pre-authentication phase.
       - sftp(1): don't misuse the sftp limits extension's
         open-handles field. This value is supposed to be the number
         of handles a server will allow to be opened and not a number
         of outstanding read/write requests that can be sent during an
         upload/download.
       - sshd(8): don't crash at connection time if the main
         sshd_config lacks any subsystem directive but one is defined
         in a Match block. bz3906
       - sshd_config(5): add a warning next to the ForceCommand
         directive that forcing a command doesn't automatically
         disable forwarding.
       - sshd_config(5): add a warning that TOKENS are replaced
         without filtering or escaping and that it's the
         administrator's responsibility to ensure they are used safely
         in context.
       - scp(1): correctly quote filenames in verbose output for
         local->local copies. bz3900
       - sshd(8): don't mess up the PerSourceNetBlockSize IPv6 mask if
         sscanf didn't decode it.
       - ssh-add(1): when loading FIDO2 resident keys, set the comment
         to the FIDO application string. This matches the behaviour of
         ssh-keygen -K.
       - sshd(8): don't strnvis() log messages that are going to be
         logged by sshd-auth via its parent sshd-session process, as
         the parent will also run them through strnvis(). Prevents
         double-escaping of non-printing characters in some log
         messages. bz3896
       - ssh-agent(1): escape SSH_AUTH_SOCK paths that are sent to the
         shell as setenv commands. Unbreaks ssh-agent for home
         directory paths that contain whitespace. bz3884
       - All: Remove unnecessary checks for ECDSA public key validity.
       - sshd(8): activate UnusedConnectionTimeout only after the last
         channel has closed. Previously UnusedConnectionTimeout could
         fire early after a ChannelTimeout. This was not a problem for
         the OpenSSH client because it terminates once all channels
         have closed but could cause problems for other clients (e.g.
         API clients) that do things differently. bz3827
       - All: fix PKCS#11 key PIN entry problems introduced in
         openssh-10.1/10.2. bz3879
       - scp(1): when using the SFTP protocol for transfers, fix
         implicit destination path selection when source path ends
         with "..". bz3871
       - sftp(1): when tab-completing a filename, ensure that the
         completed string does not end up mid-way through a multibyte
         character, as this will cause a fatal() later on.
       - ssh-keygen(1): fix crash at exit (visible via ssh-keygen -D)
         when multiple keys loaded.
       - scp(1)/sftp(1): correctly display bandwidths greater than 2
         GBps in the progress meter.


 - Ports and packages:
    o Pre-built packages are available for the following architectures on
      the day of release:
       - aarch64 (arm64): 12883
       - amd64: 13044
       - i386: 10631
       - mips64: 9309
       - powerpc64: 9507
       - sparc64: 10079
    o Packages for the following architectures will be made available as
      their builds complete:
       - arm
       - powerpc
       - riscv64


 - Some highlights:


    o Asterisk 16.30.1, 18.26.4,      o Mutt 2.3.1 and NeoMutt 20260406
      20.19.0 and 22.9.0              o Node.js 22.22.2
    o Audacity 3.7.7                  o OCaml 4.14.2
    o CMake 4.2.3                     o OpenLDAP 2.6.13
    o Chromium 147.0.7727.101         o PHP 8.2.30, 8.3.30, 8.4.20 and
    o Emacs 30.2                        8.5.5
    o FFmpeg 8.0.1                    o Postfix 3.5.25 and 3.11.1
    o GCC 15.2.0                      o PostgreSQL 18.3
    o GHC 9.10.3                      o Python 2.7.18 and 3.13.13
    o GNOME 49                        o Qt 5.15.18 (+ kde patches) and
    o Go 1.26.2                         6.10.2
    o JDK 11.0.30, 17.0.18, 21.0.10,  o R 4.5.2
      25.0.2                          o Ruby 3.3.11, 3.4.9 and 4.0.2
    o KDE Applications 25.12.3        o Rust 1.94.1
    o KDE Frameworks 6.23.0           o SQLite 3.51.3
    o KDE Plasma 6.6.4                o Shotcut 26.2.26
    o Krita 5.2.16                    o Sudo 1.9.17p2
    o LLVM/Clang 19.1.7, 20.1.8       o Suricata 7.0.7
      21.1.8                          o Tcl/Tk 8.5.19. 8.6.17 and 9.0.3
    o LibreOffice 26.2.2.2            o TeX Live 2025
    o Lua 5.1.5, 5.2.4, 5.3.6 and     o Vim 9.2.0357 and Neovim 0.12.1
      5.4.8                           o Vulkan 1.4.341.0
    o MariaDB 11.4.10                 o Wayland 1.24.0 with compositors
    o Mono 6.14.1                       Labwc, Mango, Niri, Sway and
    o Mozilla Firefox 150.0 and         Wayfire
      ESR 140.10.0                    o Xfce 4.20.0
    o Mozilla Thunderbird 140.10.0


 - As usual, steady improvements in manual pages and other documentation.


 - The system includes the following major components from outside suppliers:
    o Xenocara (based on X.Org 7.7 with xserver 21.1.21 + patches,
      freetype 2.14.2, fontconfig 2.17.1, Mesa 25.0.7, xterm 406,
      xkeyboard-config 2.20, fonttosfnt 1.2.4, and more)
    o LLVM/Clang 19.1.7 (+ patches)
    o GCC 4.2.1 (+ patches)
    o Perl 5.42.2 (+ patches)
    o pkgconf 2.4.3
    o NSD 4.14.2
    o Unbound 1.24.2
    o Ncurses 6.4
    o Binutils 2.17 (+ patches)
    o Gdb 6.3 (+ patches)
    o Awk 20250116
    o Expat 2.7.5
    o zlib 1.3.2 (+ patches)

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
Peter Neumann has died
Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories
Microsoft's Vista 11 Turns Five Soon, the Upgrade is GNU/Linux, Not Windows Vista 12 or 15 or 20 or Whatever Number They Invent Next [original]
People who want Software Freedom can regain control of their computing, their data and by extension their everyday lives.
It Takes a Village [original]
The important thing is the project, not just the faces behind it
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy
a pair of pieces
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money
a pair of news picks
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
Uptime Perils and Malicious Packets [original]
We don't use "cloud computing", we do our best to avoid outsourcing
 
Martin Pitt Leaving Red Hat, Red Hat as Microsoft Reseller, and Slop Promotion
Red Hat leftovers
OpenBSD 7.9 released
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt
Games: Terraria, Go, GNU/Linux on a PlayStation 5, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.9
The Wine development release 11.9 is now available
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!
DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements
DietPi 10.4 distribution for single-board computers is now available for download with support for Orange Pi 5B, DietPi-Software improvements, and other changes.
KDE Plasma is the Linux desktop I recommend to Windows users, but only after these tweaks
KDE Plasma is already pretty much the perfect desktop environment for those switching from Windows 10 or 11
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
"Windy at the Top" for GNU/Linux and Tux Machines [original]
First iteration
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Turning an $80 Android tablet into a Debian Linux PC
So developer tech4bot decided to set a cheap Android tablet free by turning porting Linux to run on it
stocksTUI – check stock prices, crypto, news, and historical charts
This is free and open source software
LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages
The open source web-based project management platform adds email workflows
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focused leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More
some more links
Education and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft
Licensing / Legal
KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort
KDE picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More
new video and audio clips/shows
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans
as usual
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work
Latest on EasyOS
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software
3 stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More
hardware centric news
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04
Ubuntu leftovers
Android Leftovers
BOOX Go Gen 2 Lumi review: E-Ink Android tablet with stunning hardware and rich software
This open-source chip design could do for hardware what Linux did for software
As I write this, there are basically two types of CPU that matter: x86 and ARM
This ultra-lightweight Linux OS just saved my Windows 10 laptop from the scrapheap
Built on a rock-solid Debian base, Q4OS uses a forgotten desktop environment to breathe new life into bloated, older hardware
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for local profile backups on Linux, the general availability of local network access restrictions, and many other changes.
Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration
The Linux community has made significant progress in terms of gaming
Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU
Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players
I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup
I decided to give the open-source remote access gateway Apache Guacamole a try
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More
a handful of recent Valnet articles
Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux
3 new examples
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More
Recent Valnet articles, inc. Lubuntu rave
Review: Sylve on FreeBSD
Sylve is in its fairly early stages and has just recently been added to the FreeBSD "latest" repository
Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles
Managing one's clusters
Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin
From the MX Linux community comes Extrox, a duo of Xfce-based spins—one MX
Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster
2 recent Valnet articles
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.9, Linux 6.18.32, Linux 6.12.90, and Linux 6.6.140
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.9 kernel
Fish Shell [original]
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026
The 292nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 17th, 2026.
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is now rolling out with improvements to handling of desktop apps on Lomiri, improved handling of docks with input devices, improved playback of AMR voice message sent via MMS, and other changes.
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch
Parrot 7.2 penetration testing distribution is now available for download with updated tools, security patches, and Linux kernel 6.19.13. Here’s what else is new!
ZenLake OS 26.04
ZenLake OS 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)
OmniOS Community Edition r151058
Note that LTS r151046 is now end-of-life
Security, Proprietary Linux, and More
5 more stories
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Databases: SQLAlchemy, SQL, and More
DB leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Kernel Leftovers
3 stories
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!
Development and Coding Leftovers
Programming related picks
Android Leftovers
These Android Auto and CarPlay features are built in, but most drivers never find them
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I Gave Desktop Email Clients Another Shot and This New App Delivered
Btw, it is lightweight, open source, and not built on Electron
Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu
I regularly read questions from new users on Reddit and KDE’s discussion forum asking what Linux-based operating system they should start out with
Using the Slackware Community Forge
I wanted to share some news with you. After weeks of hard work and being forced to learn new tech from scratch
Mozilla Firefox Can be Ignored by American Federal Sites [original]
The Web became so awful
Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland [original]
The topic is self-determination through technical means is a growing trend in politics
City Have Made It [original]
A domestic treble is attainable
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup, OpenSUSE Build Service (OBS), and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week
OpenSUSE news