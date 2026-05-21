B1ackOS Linux is a Debian-based operating system

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AlmaLinux to Unveil Media & Entertainment Edition at AlmaLinux Day on July 18th

AlmaLinux Day will take place on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, covering hot topics like cloud rendering economics, GPU pipelines, Linux infrastructure, and the use of open-source within the professional visual effects, animation, and post-production industries.

openSUSE Releases Agama 21 Installer with Better Network Management

Highlights of Agama 21 include the ability to reuse existing LVM volume groups and logical volumes, support the systemd-boot bootloader to adhere to the UAPI Boot Loader Specification, and the ability to detect if you’re installing openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE Slowroll, or openSUSE Leap 16.1 without a desktop environment.

Nitrux 6.1 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, patched against the Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, Fragnesia, and ssh-keysign-pwn vulnerabilities, and featuring CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.1 ships with Hyprland 0.55.1 featuring Lua-based configuration, the Vicinae Raycast-inspired focused launcher, and updates to Waybar, Hyprlock, and Wlogout.

Tails 7.8 Anonymous Linux OS Patches Recent Kernel Flaws, Removes Thunderbird

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.7, the Tails 7.8 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges, such as Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, or Fragnesia.

Firefox 152 Enters Public Beta Testing with Many Changes and Improvements

Firefox 152 continues to modernize the Firefox settings by adding icons in front of each subcategory, renaming the Home section to “Home and startup”, and moving the Sync section under the General section.

HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 Drivers Add Support for New Printers

HPLIP 3.26.4 adds support for new printers, including HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3106sdw and HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3105sdw, HP Envy 6500e series and HP Envy 6500 series, as well as HP OfficeJet Pro 9730, HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9720, HP OfficeJet Pro 9720e, HP OfficeJet Pro 8130e All-in-One, and HP OfficeJet Pro 8130 All-in-One series.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 Released with Optional Command-Line AI Assistant

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 include an optional command-line AI assistant called goose that can be installed from the extensions repository for faster and more responsive access to insights and commands, color output support to the RHEL command-line assistant, and customer-controlled security in image mode.

HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)

This comes as great news after Dell and Lenovo announced earlier this month their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for device firmware updating on Linux-based operating system via the fwupd software.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.8

Follow our installation instructions:

Internet Society

On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, An Internet for Everyone Must Include Everyone

Today, 21 May, marks the 15th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD)—a day dedicated to getting everyone talking, thinking, and learning about digital access and inclusion for people with disabilities.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

MeshToad V3 turns Linux systems into Meshtastic nodes

The NULLHOP MeshToad V3 is a Meshtastic-compatible LoRa radio module for Linux systems that allows computers to operate as Meshtastic nodes using meshtasticd. The device connects over USB and supports platforms ranging from Raspberry Pi boards to mini PCs and other Linux hosts.

ODROID-H5 is a low-power x86 SBC with 10GbE and four M.2 slots

Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H5, a new x86 single-board computer based on Intel’s Core i3-N300 processor. The board updates the ODROID H-series with onboard 10GbE networking, four M.2 expansion slots, DDR5 memory support, and a revised HSIO configuration intended for storage, networking, and accelerator expansion.

news

B1ackOS Linux is a Debian-based operating system

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2026

B1ackOS

Quoting: B1ackOS Linux is a Debian-based operating system - LinuxLinks —

B1ackOS GNU/Linux is a Debian-based operating system designed to provide a simple, privacy-conscious Linux environment with an emphasis on security-related tools.

The project provides live images for 64-bit systems and offers a lightweight base which users can extend with desktop environments such as Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, and MATE. Its build files are published for users who want to inspect or build the system.

Read on

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