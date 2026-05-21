A typical simple use of Perl would be for extracting information from a text file and printing out a report or for converting a text file into another form. In fact, the name Perl was formed from the expression Practical Extraction and Report Language. But Perl provides a large number of tools for quite complicated problems, including system administration tasks, which can often be programmed rather portably in Perl.

Perl has powerful string-manipulation functions. On the other hand, it eclectically combines features and purposes of the C language and many command or scripting languages. For such reasons, Perl looks rather odd on first sight. But once you have learned Perl, you will be able to write programs in Perl much faster than in most other languages. This makes Perl especially suitable for writing programs which are used once only.