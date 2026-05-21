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Security Leftovers
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Security Week ☛ 1Password Teams With OpenAI to Stop Hey Hi (AI) Coding Agents From Leaking Credentials
1Password says Hey Hi (AI) coding agents should never hold persistent secrets, introducing a just-in-time credential model for Proprietary Chaffbot Company Codex designed to keep credentials out of prompts, code repositories, and model context.
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Silicon Angle ☛ 1Password extends Proprietary Chaffbot Company collaboration with Codex MCP server for just-in-time credential access
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Tianon Gravi: Containers Are a Security Boundary (some assembly required)
I've heard "containers are not a security boundary" enough times that it's started to feel like received wisdom, and my honest read (after 13+ years) is that it's technically defensible but practically sloppy – and the sloppiness matters.
The part that's true: containers share a kernel, and a kernel exploit crosses the container boundary where a VM would not. That difference is real and non-trivial, and the CVE history backs it up – CVE-2019-5736, CVE-2022-0492, and CVE-2024-21626 all happened in "correctly configured" production containers.
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Detecting Malicious Packages using the OSV API
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel, libpng, nginx, nginx:1.24, ruby, and ruby:3.3), Debian (gnutls28 and linux-6.1), Fedora (dnsmasq, kernel, keylime-agent-rust, perl-Net-CIDR-Lite, python-pysam, python-urllib3, rust-cargo-vendor-filterer, rust-ingredients, rust-oo7-cli, rust-rpki, rust-sevctl, and rust-tealdeer), Mageia (bind), Oracle (bind, giflib, gimp:2.8, kernel, libpng, rsync, ruby, and vim), Slackware (haveged and mozilla), SUSE (cockpit, dnsmasq, erlang26, freeipmi, git-bug, glibc, GraphicsMagick, haveged, ImageMagick, iproute2, kernel, openssh, perl-CryptX, perl-HTTP-Tiny, postgresql14, postgresql15, postgresql16, python-Pillow, rsync, tiff, and traefik), and Ubuntu (Highlight.js, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-aws-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp,
linux-gcp-fips, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-ibm,
linux-ibm-5.15, linux-intel-iotg, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-kvm,
linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra-5.15, linux-oracle,
linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-fips, linux-bluefield, linux-fips, linux-gcp,
linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gcp-fips, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm,
linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-4.15,
linux-gcp-fips, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-fips, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-fips, linux-gke,
linux-gkeop, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-6.8, linux-lowlatency,
linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-realtime,
linux-realtime, linux-realtime-6.8, linux, linux-aws, linux-hwe-6.17, linux-oem-6.17, linux-oracle,
linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux-realtime-6.17, and smarty3).
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Hacker News ☛ DirtyDecrypt PoC Released for Linux Kernel CVE-2026-31635 LPE Vulnerability
Dubbed DirtyDecrypt (aka DirtyCBC), the vulnerability was discovered and reported by the Zellic and V12 security team on May 9, 2026, only to be informed by the maintainers that it was a duplicate of a vulnerability that had already been patched in the mainline.
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Security Affairs ☛ DirtyDecrypt: PoC Released for yet another Linux flaw
DirtyDecrypt (CVE-2026-31635): working PoC out for a Linux kernel LPE flaw. Missing COW guard in rxgk_decrypt_skb lets local attackers reach root.
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Bleeping Computer ☛ Exploit released for new PinTheft Arch Linux root escalation flaw
A recently patched Linux privilege escalation vulnerability now has a publicly available proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit that allows local attackers to gain root privileges on Arch Linux systems.
The vulnerability, named PinTheft by the V12 security team and still waiting to be assigned a CVE ID for easier tracking, exists in the Linux kernel's RDS (Reliable Datagram Sockets) and was patched earlier this month.
"PinTheft is a Linux local privilege escalation exploit for an RDS zerocopy double-free that can be turned into a page-cache overwrite through io_uring fixed buffers," V12 said in a Tuesday advisory.
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TechXplore ☛ Crashes with consequences: Serial code-reuse attack SFOP breaks Intel CET in Linux
A code-reuse attack named "Segmentation Fault Oriented Programming (SFOP)" exploits weaknesses in signal handling and Intel CET in Linux systems. SFOP is capable of bypassing Intel CET in any program by producing segmentation faults in sequence. The program under attack is first made to access a restricted area of memory and then repeatedly crashed by executing invalid instructions. Every time it receives a SIGSEGV signal in return, the attacker registers a signal handler that succeeds in crashing the program. SFOP is enabled by 12 previously unknown weaknesses that affect Linux signals.