I've heard "containers are not a security boundary" enough times that it's started to feel like received wisdom, and my honest read (after 13+ years) is that it's technically defensible but practically sloppy – and the sloppiness matters.

The part that's true: containers share a kernel, and a kernel exploit crosses the container boundary where a VM would not. That difference is real and non-trivial, and the CVE history backs it up – CVE-2019-5736, CVE-2022-0492, and CVE-2024-21626 all happened in "correctly configured" production containers.