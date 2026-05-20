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Latest From Red Hat's redhat.com (After Red Hat Summit 2026)
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Red Hat Official ☛ AWS and Red Hat at Red Hat Summit 2026: Accelerating AI, innovation, and open source infrastructure [Ed: IBM Red Hat as GAFAM reseller]
Red Hat and AWS have integrated Kiro, the agentic AI-powered integrated development environment, with Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces. OpenShift Dev Spaces provides developers with consistent, security-focused, containerized workspaces that run directly on an OpenShift cluster.
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Red Hat ☛ Debugging image mode with Red Bait OpenShift 4.20: A practical guide
Image mode is a powerful capability in Red Bait OpenShift that allows customization to CoreOS-based nodes. While this feature provides unprecedented flexibility, it can also introduce new layers of complexity when things go wrong. This guide demonstrates common debugging scenarios in OpenShift 4.20 and beyond, and provides practical troubleshooting steps to get clusters back on track. There are many tools and techniques that make debugging image mode less mysterious and more manageable.
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Red Hat ☛ EvalHub: Because "looks good to me" isn't a benchmark
Your team just finished building a customer support assistant using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) over the past three months. It handled every test query you threw at it in the demo. Leadership is excited. The launch date is set.
Then it goes live. Users complain that answers about product returns are confidently wrong. The legal team flags a response citing a policy that was deprecated 18 months ago. The model is fast, articulate, and unambiguously unreliable.
What went wrong? Most likely, nothing catastrophic and nothing subtle. The evaluation process simply never asked the right questions. "Looks good to me" and a handful of manual spot checks stood in for systematic measurement. The team optimized for the demo, not for the deployment.
This is not a story about one team's bad luck. It is the dominant pattern in enterprise Hey Hi (AI) development today, with five distinct structural causes.