Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

Wireshark 4.6.6 Is Out with Updated Protocol Support and Bug Fixes

Wireshark 4.6.6 is here three weeks after Wireshark 4.6.5 to update support for the BACapp, BPv7, DB/IB GDS DB, Kafka, MACsec, PFCP, RF4CE, ROHC, RTPS-VT, SAPHDB, and SIP protocols, and update support for the JSON and VeriWave capture files.

Ardour 9.5 Open-Source DAW Released with Chord Editing and Quantization

Coming almost three months after Ardour 9.2, the Ardour 9.5 release is here to introduce chord editing and quantization, and a Cubase-style cross cursor for MIDI editing to the pianoroll interfaces, along with the ability to open multiple MIDI regions in the same pianoroll interface and edit one region while looking at notes of other regions.

Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Enables OAuth Sign-In with Account Auto-Configuration

Highlights of Thunderbird 151 include the enablement of Thundermail OAuth sign-in with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and the ability to override the OAuth provider details for EWS (Exchange Web Services) accounts.

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.

DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements

Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

Internet Society

An Open Fiber Data Standard to Make the Internet for Everyone

Remember when taking public transport meant searching for a timetable or worse, trudging out to a bus stop to find the schedule? When you had to rely on experience to figure out whether the 22 or the 15 bus or the subway would get you to your destination faster?

Tor Project blog

A new way to fund internet freedom

Launching today at internetfreedom.torproject.org and as an Onion Service, the campaign is the first-ever Web3-native crowdfunding initiative dedicated to the internet freedom ecosystem. The campaign accepts contributions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Monero (XMR), and Golem (GLM), and benefits 10 nonprofit projects working across privacy, censorship circumvention, secure communications, and public-interest digital infrastructure. An initial $115,000 USD matching pool supported by Cake Wallet, Zcash Community Grants, Logos, and Octant -- with additional ecosystem participation expected throughout the campaign -- will amplify donations made through June 18th, 2026, using a participatory matching model designed to reward broad community participation.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.14

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Preserving evidence: How OpenArchive fosters accountability and media sovereignty

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

LinuxGizmos.com

ODROID-H5 is a low-power x86 SBC with 10GbE and four M.2 slots

Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H5, a new x86 single-board computer based on Intel’s Core i3-N300 processor. The board updates the ODROID H-series with onboard 10GbE networking, four M.2 expansion slots, DDR5 memory support, and a revised HSIO configuration intended for storage, networking, and accelerator expansion.

LILYGO adds ESP32-S3 Standard Series to T-SIM lineup

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Forlinx rolls out FET3572-C SoM and OK3572-C board with Rockchip RK3572

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2026

gfold

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?

  
Meanwhile, Linux is seeing an increase in users as Microsoft continues to bungle Windows

 
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for local profile backups on Linux, the general availability of local network access restrictions, and many other changes.

 
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android

  
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android

 
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’

  
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation

 
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy

  
a pair of pieces

 
Peter Neumann has died

  
Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann

 
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source

  
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories

 
Microsoft's Vista 11 Turns Five Soon, the Upgrade is GNU/Linux, Not Windows Vista 12 or 15 or 20 or Whatever Number They Invent Next [original]

  
People who want Software Freedom can regain control of their computing, their data and by extension their everyday lives.

 
It Takes a Village [original]

  
The important thing is the project, not just the faces behind it


  
 


 
Pigeon: A Love Story - A catcalling game

  
The menus were a bit laggy, but otherwise worked well on Linux

 
Microsoft should be terrified of SteamOS, even if Windows owns the Steam charts

  
Over the past few years, Valve has quietly managed to make Linux gaming feel legitimate

 
Mageia 10 RC1Mageia 10 RC1

  
You may have noticed that Mageia 10 RC1 was released a few days ago

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Zenclora – Debian-based desktop Linux distribution

  
Zenclora is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution designed for stability, daily use, gaming, and productivity

 
Planet KDE: Smoke tests for fun and profit

  
Smoking is bad for you. Testing software is good for you though

 
Kubuntu vs. Fedora KDE: Which KDE Plasma distro is right for you?

  
These two Linux distributions take different approaches to the desktop

 
The Glass Half Full [original]

  
we've noticed a large increase in volume of news about "Linux"

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Wireshark 4.6.6 Is Out with Updated Protocol Support and Bug Fixes

  
Wireshark 4.6.6 open-source network protocol analyzer is now available for download with updated protocol and capture file support, as well as various bug fixes.

 
Ardour 9.5 Open-Source DAW Released with Chord Editing and Quantization

  
Ardour 9.5 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software is now available for download with new features, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes.

 
today's leftovers

  
emphasis on GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Software Freedom, FSF, and Copycat of FSF ('SFLC')

  
some FSF related themes

 
Announcing Istio 1.30.0, 1.28.7, and 1.29.3

  
Istio releases

 
Security Fixes, Windows Back Doors, and More

  
Security leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, "PlayStation 2 Portable", Installing GNU/Linux for Gaming with CachyOS

  
gaming leftovers

 
Kernel Space Bugs: Still a Lot of Coverage About Local Privilege Escalation

  
some exaggerate it

 
Anti-Lag 2 in Linux

  
Graphics improvements

 
Microsoft Operatives Who Run OSI Promote Openwashing, Slop and Microsoft Also Promoted by 'Linux' Foundation

  
totally compromised

 
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Enables OAuth Sign-In with Account Auto-Configuration

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 open-source email client is now available for download with OAuth sign-in support with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and other changes.

 
NetBSD, OpenBSD, and FreeBSD News

  
BSD leftovers

 
Applications: A Look at Gaze and LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released

  
Application centric news

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Martin Pitt Leaving Red Hat, Red Hat as Microsoft Reseller, and Slop Promotion

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
OpenBSD 7.9 released

  
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt

 
Games: Terraria, Go, GNU/Linux on a PlayStation 5, and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Wine 11.9

  
The Wine development release 11.9 is now available

 
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

  
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!

 
DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements

  
DietPi 10.4 distribution for single-board computers is now available for download with support for Orange Pi 5B, DietPi-Software improvements, and other changes.

 
KDE Plasma is the Linux desktop I recommend to Windows users, but only after these tweaks

  
KDE Plasma is already pretty much the perfect desktop environment for those switching from Windows 10 or 11

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
"Windy at the Top" for GNU/Linux and Tux Machines [original]

  
First iteration

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Turning an $80 Android tablet into a Debian Linux PC

  
So developer tech4bot decided to set a cheap Android tablet free by turning porting Linux to run on it

 
stocksTUI – check stock prices, crypto, news, and historical charts

  
This is free and open source software

 
LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages

  
The open source web-based project management platform adds email workflows

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux focused leftovers

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More

  
some more links

 
Education and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft

  
Licensing / Legal

 
KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort

  
KDE picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More

  
new video and audio clips/shows

 
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans

  
as usual

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work

  
Latest on EasyOS

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money

  
a pair of news picks

 
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)

  
some articles on 'killswitch'

 
LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software

  
3 stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More

  
hardware centric news

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04

  
Ubuntu leftovers

 
Uptime Perils and Malicious Packets [original]

  
We don't use "cloud computing", we do our best to avoid outsourcing

 
Android Leftovers

  
BOOX Go Gen 2 Lumi review: E-Ink Android tablet with stunning hardware and rich software

 
This open-source chip design could do for hardware what Linux did for software

  
As I write this, there are basically two types of CPU that matter: x86 and ARM

 
This ultra-lightweight Linux OS just saved my Windows 10 laptop from the scrapheap

  
Built on a rock-solid Debian base, Q4OS uses a forgotten desktop environment to breathe new life into bloated, older hardware

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU

 
Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration

  
The Linux community has made significant progress in terms of gaming

 
Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU

  
Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players

 
I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup

  
I decided to give the open-source remote access gateway Apache Guacamole a try

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More

  
a handful of recent Valnet articles

 
Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux

  
3 new examples

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More

  
Recent Valnet articles, inc. Lubuntu rave

 
Review: Sylve on FreeBSD

  
Sylve is in its fairly early stages and has just recently been added to the FreeBSD "latest" repository

 
Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles

  
Managing one's clusters

 
Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin

  
From the MX Linux community comes Extrox, a duo of Xfce-based spins—one MX

 
Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster

  
2 recent Valnet articles

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.9, Linux 6.18.32, Linux 6.12.90, and Linux 6.6.140

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.9 kernel

 
Fish Shell [original]

  
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles