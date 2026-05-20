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Free and Open Source Software
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gfold - keep track of multiple Git repositories - LinuxLinks
gfold is a command-line utility that helps developers keep track of multiple Git repositories from one or more directories.
It traverses the current working directory by default, or user-supplied paths, then displays repository information without modifying files. Written in Rust, it’s designed for users who maintain many local clones and want a quick read-only overview from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
ghq - organise local clones of remote repositories - LinuxLinks
ghq is a command-line tool for organising local clones of remote repositories.
It stores repositories under a consistent root directory, by default ~/ghq, using a host/user/project directory layout. This makes it easier to keep many repositories tidy, locate checked-out projects, and avoid scattering clones across unrelated directories.
The tool can clone repositories from compact names or full URLs, list existing local repositories, remove managed clones, create new repositories, and migrate existing checkouts into its managed directory structure. It’s particularly useful for developers who regularly work across multiple GitHub projects, self-hosted repositories, or mixed source control environments.
This is free and open source software.
Include What You Use - source analysis tool - LinuxLinks
Include What You Use is a source analysis tool for C and C++ projects built on Clang.
It checks whether each translation unit directly includes the headers needed for the symbols it uses, helping developers identify unnecessary includes, tighten dependencies, and keep source files more self-contained. The project is intended for integration into existing build workflows and also ships helper scripts for project-wide analysis and automated include cleanup.
This is free and open source software.
Neogit - Git interface plugin for Neovim inspired by Magit - LinuxLinks
Neogit is a Git interface plugin for Neovim inspired by Magit.
It lets you manage repository workflows without leaving the editor, offering a dedicated interface for status inspection and a wide range of Git operations through interactive popups and editor-friendly views.
This is free and open source software.
mani - manage collections of Git repositories - LinuxLinks
mani is a command-line tool that helps developers manage collections of Git repositories from a central configuration file.
It’s useful for people working with microservices, multi-project systems, libraries, dotfiles, or any setup where the same tasks need to be run across multiple repositories. Projects and tasks are defined in a mani.yaml file, letting users clone repositories, run Git commands, filter projects, and execute custom workflows from one place.
This is free and open source software.
Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H running Linux - Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Bosgame M7 is a recent addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of around 34,327. My machine came with 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a configuration well-suited to heavy multitasking, development work, and media-rich workloads.
git-appraise - distributed code review system for Git repositories - LinuxLinks
git-appraise is a command-line distributed code review system for Git repositories.
Instead of relying on a central review server, it stores review metadata inside the repository as Git objects, allowing review history to be pushed, pulled, and merged along with the project. This makes it suitable for teams that want code review workflows without being tied to a specific hosting provider or web service.
This is free and open source software.
terminal-stocks - track stock market information - LinuxLinks
terminal-stocks is a terminal-first application for tracking stock market information without leaving the command line.
It lets you query stock data directly from your shell with simple requests, and also offers a dedicated command line interface for looking up ticker information using Yahoo Finance symbols. The software is designed for people who want quick market data, historical prices, and summaries from a lightweight terminal workflow.
This is free and open source software.