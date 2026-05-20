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The Glass Half Full
Earlier this week I said it was becoming increasingly improbable - albeit still feasible - the local team would attain a domestic treble (again). Indeed, it wasn't meant to be, but two trophies in a single season is still a real accomplishment and a near-win in the league a sign of strength. So football is in effect "over" (except the Champions League final/finale) and next week it'll feel like summer:
Unusually hot for May in Manchester.
Since moving all the shells (over 60 of them) to a new water tank they've done OK and the higher temperatures are generally good for them. If the water turns cold, they might suffer or even die. We have a heater, but only for the much larger fish tank.
Yesterday we made a big stride towards justice in the UK. The nation's highest politicians have taken an interest in what was done to us by very vicious people from another continent - people who work on scams and promote American monopolies, even back doors.
So all in all things are fine, we've noticed a large increase in volume of news about "Linux" (even if some of it is not positive, especially regarding kernel bugs), and this site too is growing in terms of active participants, traffic etc. █
Image source: Half-full glass of beer with condensation