Web Browsers/Web Servers: Vivaldi 8.0, Web History, and Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox

Having accumulated your list of URLs, it's time to start fetching them, respectfully. Respectful fetching means doing two things: working slowly, and having an honest HTTP User-Agent. Working slowly means that getting a full copy will take a significant amount of time, but unless you think the website is going to go away tomorrow, you have that time. By 'slowly' I mean a request rate of one every 30 seconds or every minute, and if you get HTTP 429s or other indications of rate limits, you should slow down, even if you think this is absurdly slow. In my view, an honest HTTP User-Agent admits to what you're doing and optionally names the software you're using to do the fetching, because the web site operator cares much more about why these requests are happening than that you're using curl, wget, or whatever to make them.