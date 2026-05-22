news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Vivaldi 8.0, Web History, and Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 8.0 released with ‘biggest design overhaul, ever’
A bold new look arrives in Vivaldi 8.0, the latest update to the Chromium-based web browser. The browser’s main UI elements (the bits that make a browser looks like a browser, so tabs, toolbars, panels, and content) drop their boundaries to form a continuous look. Hence the named Unified. Similar to Zen Browser, the canvas for web content is now ‘framed’ with rounded corners, rather than web pages flowing fully from edge-to-edge.
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Ghacks ☛ Vivaldi 8.0 Launches With Unified Design and No AI Features, Free for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Vivaldi 8.0 is launching may 20th at 9 AM CET as a free download for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The update focuses on a new Unified design that combines browser toolbars, tabs, side panels, and other interface elements into a single seamless surface around the web content.
Unlike many recent browser releases, this version does not introduce new AI features, such as AI search, summaries, or chatbots.
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[Old] The History of the Web ☛ Timeline - The History of the Web
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Joost de Valk ☛ What's a visitor in the age of AI? · Joost.blog
My own server-side bot logs told me something different. They counted 1,777 bot crawls over the same window. 536 of those came from a specific category I want to talk about: on-demand AI bots like ChatGPT-User (487) and Claude-User (49).
So which number is true? Was it 254 visitors, or closer to 800? Or somewhere in between? Or neither?
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University of Toronto ☛ Notes on respectfully getting a personal copy of a website's contents
Having accumulated your list of URLs, it's time to start fetching them, respectfully. Respectful fetching means doing two things: working slowly, and having an honest HTTP User-Agent. Working slowly means that getting a full copy will take a significant amount of time, but unless you think the website is going to go away tomorrow, you have that time. By 'slowly' I mean a request rate of one every 30 seconds or every minute, and if you get HTTP 429s or other indications of rate limits, you should slow down, even if you think this is absurdly slow. In my view, an honest HTTP User-Agent admits to what you're doing and optionally names the software you're using to do the fetching, because the web site operator cares much more about why these requests are happening than that you're using curl, wget, or whatever to make them.
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Cyble Inc ☛ NGINX Rift: CVE-2026-42945 Exploited In Attacks
Cybersecurity researchers are warning that attackers have already started exploiting a newly disclosed NGINX vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-42945, just days after technical details and proof-of-concept code became public. The flaw, also referred to as NGINX Rift, affects millions of potentially exposed servers and has raised concerns across the security community due to its potential impact on core internet infrastructure.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox
Support for Web Serial in Firefox 151 for Desktop
Firefox can now connect directly to microcontrollers, development boards, 3D printers, power meters, and other serial-connected hardware from the web. Starting in Firefox 151 for Desktop, support for the Web Serial API allows web applications to communicate with compatible devices without requiring native software.
Web Serial compatible devices are popular among hobbyists, hardware hackers, educators, makers, and developers with use cases ranging from home automation to hardware prototyping and 3D printing. Web Serial support makes Firefox more useful for these kinds of projects.
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