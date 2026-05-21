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today's howtos
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Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Inspired Again by Julia Evans
Anyway, a couple of days ago I discovered that Julia Evans was Moving away from Tailwind, and learning to structure my CSS. Rather than being a clever-clogs and claiming I was somehow ahead of the game, which I never am, I aim to be inspired again by that article.
Components, Julia Evans explains, are the way she organises the bulk of her styles, and that her next step is to develop “conventions to maintain some consistency across the site and keep these components in line with each other!” That seems like an idea well worth copying.
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Michael Prokop ☛ Michael Prokop: The mysterious XF86AudioPlay issue
I was getting “<XF86AudioPlay> is undefined” in the status bar of Emacs displayed every 2-3 seconds. Nowhere else I noticed any misbehavior or problems, and also couldn’t find any related log entries. It didn’t stop, though didn’t want to reboot my system to see whether that would fix the problem, but it was driving me nuts.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on Linux Mint 22
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird Mail on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you are using Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and you need a desktop email client, Thunderbird Mail is the most practical choice.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal Emulator on Fedora 44
If you want a terminal that feels faster, cleaner, and easier to work with, Install Kitty Terminal Emulator on Fedora 44 is a smart upgrade.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
OnlyOffice on Ubuntu 26.04 setup is a practical way to give your users a web-based document editor without sending files to a third-party cloud.
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