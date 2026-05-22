news
Games: Godot 4.6.3, Rootkits (So-called 'Anticheat'), and Proton Experimental
-
Godot Engine ☛ Maintenance release: Godot 4.6.3
The stability has tripled!
-
Fracture Field has you build an army of drones and smash thousands of rocks | GamingOnLinux
Fracture Field is a new idle/incremental quarry mining game that will have you frantically clicking all over your screen to smash through every rock possible.
-
HELLDIVERS 2 is getting multiple upscaling modes, VRR, VRS and other tech improvements | GamingOnLinux
Arrowhead Game Studios are finally going to give players a performance boost, in the form of some upscaling and other tech improvements on May 27th. The developers announced on Steam that they've been working with Nixxes to bring the long-awaited updates to all platforms.
-
Yodelee Golf is a unique funny-sounding chaotic casual co-op golf game | GamingOnLinux
Q-Games Ltd. recently revealed a casual chaotic co-op game, with just a little bit of golf thrown in and it looks and sounds quite hilarious.
-
Anticheat check - which competitive games actually work on Linux? | GamingOnLinux
Want to switch from Windows to Linux / SteamOS but concerned about games with anti-cheat on Linux? Here's all you need to know on what you can play.
-
Blow up thousands of monsters in the horde-based survivor FPS Guns 'n Goblins | GamingOnLinux
Love the idea of powering up yourself to the max while annihilating thousands of monsters? The first-person bullet heaven shooter Guns 'n Goblins is for you.
-
How to give Valve feedback when Proton games have issues on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
You've tried to run that fancy new game on your Linux / SteamOS system with Proton - but it has issues! Here's what you can do to help improve things. This is the same across any Linux powered system from Desktop Linux to Steam Deck and Steam Machine / Steam Frame.
-
Glory On Pluto is a chaotic roguelite where you build the most ridiculous rocket engine | GamingOnLinux
Glory On Pluto is the least realistic engine simulator you’ll ever play according to the developer, and it's weirdly engrossing to power up your ship.
-
The fluid flames simulation in the upcoming bullet heaven Ignitement look awesome | GamingOnLinux
If you love the spectacle of over-powering yourself in bullet heaven horde survival games, Ignitement is one you absolutely need to stick on your wishlist.
-
SteamOS 3.7.25 and 3.8.5 Beta released - bug fixes and better dGPU video memory management | GamingOnLinux
Valve released the latest small stable update to their Linux distro with SteamOS 3.7.25, along with SteamOS 3.8.5 Beta bringing extra fixes and enhancements.
-
Proton Experimental gets fixes for Forza Horizon 4, 5 and 6 plus other games | GamingOnLinux
Valve released the latest update to Proton Experimental to bring more fixes for running Windows games on Linux / SteamOS systems.