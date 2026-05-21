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Nitrux 6.1 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, patched against the Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, Fragnesia, and ssh-keysign-pwn vulnerabilities, and featuring CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.1 ships with Hyprland 0.55.1 featuring Lua-based configuration, the Vicinae Raycast-inspired focused launcher, and updates to Waybar, Hyprlock, and Wlogout.
Nitrux 6.1 also ships with the latest MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps 4.0.3, NX AppHub CLI 1.2.1 with support for Debian snapshots when building bundles and standardize hyphenated YAML keys, and an updated OpenRC init system that can now handle overlay remount failures without blocking boot.