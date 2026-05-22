news
PostgreSQL Releases and Events
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_statviz 1.0 released with AI-powered analysis
Excited to announce release 1.0 of pg_statviz, the minimalist extension and utility pair for time series analysis and visualization of PostgreSQL internal statistics.
This is a major release that introduces a new optional capability: AI-powered analysis. With the new
--aiflag, each chart's data and PNG are sent to a vision-capable LLM along with Senior PostgreSQL DBA-level context, and the model produces a [HEALTHY] / [WARNING] / [CRITICAL] verdict, a short interpretation, and a concrete remediation step for any [WARNING] or [CRITICAL] finding. Reports are written as HTML pages, created alongside the chart PNGs, with a top-level
index.htmlsynthesising the per-module findings into a single summary.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Swiss PGDay 2026: Schedule Published + New BoF Format
The schedule is now online. New this year: Birds of a Feather (BoF). Registration is moving quickly.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Release: check_pgactivity 2.10
check_pgactivity version 2.10 released
check_pgactivity is a PostgreSQL plugin for Nagios. This plugin is written with a focus on a rich perfdata set. Every new features of PostgreSQL can be easily monitored with check_pgactivity.
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PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay Israel 2026 - Call for Papers is Now Open
Dear PostgreSQL Community,
We are pleased to announce that the Call for Papers for PGDay Israel 2026 is now open.
We invite community members, users, and developers to submit proposals for talks and presentations. Whether you are working with PostgreSQL in production, contributing to the project, or exploring innovative use cases, we would be delighted to hear from you.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Calls for Presentations for PGConf.EU 2026 are Open
The Call for Papers for the PGConf.EU 2026 main conference track, as well as the Calls for Presentations for sessions taking place during Community Events Day, are now open. All submission deadlines close on 1 June 2026.