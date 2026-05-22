PostgreSQL Releases and Events

Excited to announce release 1.0 of pg_statviz, the minimalist extension and utility pair for time series analysis and visualization of PostgreSQL internal statistics.

This is a major release that introduces a new optional capability: AI-powered analysis. With the new --ai flag, each chart's data and PNG are sent to a vision-capable LLM along with Senior PostgreSQL DBA-level context, and the model produces a [HEALTHY] / [WARNING] / [CRITICAL] verdict, a short interpretation, and a concrete remediation step for any [WARNING] or [CRITICAL] finding. Reports are written as HTML pages, created alongside the chart PNGs, with a top-level index.html synthesising the per-module findings into a single summary.