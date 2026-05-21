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openSUSE Releases Agama 21 Installer with Better Network Management
Highlights of Agama 21 include the ability to reuse existing LVM volume groups and logical volumes, support the systemd-boot bootloader to adhere to the UAPI Boot Loader Specification, and the ability to detect if you’re installing openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE Slowroll, or openSUSE Leap 16.1 without a desktop environment.
Agama 21 also introduces support for explicitly setting the list of NTP (Network Time Protocol) sources like pools, servers, and peers using the JSON format to set the correct date and time, while a new “System” section will accommodate the configuration of both the hostname and the NTP sources.