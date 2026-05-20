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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2026



Quoting: Microsoft should be terrified of SteamOS, even if Windows owns the Steam charts —

On paper, Microsoft still owns PC gaming. The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey revealed as much, with Windows 11 and Windows 10 continuing to show overwhelming dominance in the OS department. Over 93% of Steam users use Windows 11, 10, or 7 for gaming, while Linux occupies only a tiny fraction of the overall market. If you only look at the numbers, you would assume that Microsoft has absolutely nothing to worry about. However, numbers rarely tell the entire story.

Over the past few years, Valve has quietly managed to make Linux gaming feel legitimate. It's not perfect or remotely mainstream (yet), and it's not going to be dethroning Windows overnight. However, Linux still feels legitimate enough now that millions of gamers are now seriously considering a future where Windows may no longer be mandatory or synonymous with PC gaming. Valve has managed to do this not by attacking Windows head-on, but by simply doing better in the areas where Windows is weakest, and that's why Microsoft should be running scared of SteamOS and what it could mean for PC gaming.