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Fedora Pulls the Plug on Deepin Over Security and Maintenance Failures
Quoting: Fedora Pulls the Plug on Deepin Over Security and Maintenance Failures —
The story starts with openSUSE. In May 2025, their security team published a detailed report on Deepin's packages, stating that they had pulled them from their repos after a review had flagged serious problems across multiple components.
The deepin-file-manager daemon had significant D-Bus interface issues, some of which stayed unfixed even after partial patches. Both deepin-api and deepin-system-monitor were found using deprecated Polkit authentication in an unsafe way.
That report prompted Adam Williamson of the Fedora QA team to open a ticket with a pointed question attached. If SUSE's security team found all of this, what did Fedora's situation look like?
XDA:
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Deepin's security problems just cost it another major Linux distro
There are a lot of desktop environments out there, but only a few can claim the title of being truly beautiful. One of them is Deepin, a Chinese-based DE that also has its own distro. We've given the distro a try in the past and found that it "looks more beautiful than anything Microsoft or Apple ever made."
However, it seems the desktop environment is having a rough time staying in place on other distros. Just over a year since SUSE retired Deepin's packages from its OS, the Fedora team has gotten together and agreed to do the same.
El Reg:
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Fedora: Microsoft is all aboard, but Deepin is dumped
Microsoft has announced a new, Fedora-based Linux distro for Azure VMs, while Fedora has consigned the Deepin desktop to the bin.
Fedora decided to remove a component maintained outside Red Hat. In the same week, another external company - granted, a slightly better-known one - decided to rebase one of its projects onto Fedora as its upstream distro. It’s the circle of life, or something.