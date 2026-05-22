news
Red Hat Leftovers (Lots of Slop Promotions)
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Red Hat ☛ Preventing GPU waste: A guide to JIT checkpointing with Kubeflow Trainer on OpenShift AI[Ed: Red Hat used to sell Linux, not it is a slop fondler]
Training a large language model across multiple GPUs for days or weeks is an expensive undertaking. A single interruption from node maintenance, pod preemption, or a hardware failure can erase hours of progress and hundreds of dollars. In our previous article, we explored this problem in depth and introduced just-in-time (JIT) checkpointing, a capability that saves the training state the moment a termination signal arrives rather than waiting for the next scheduled checkpoint interval. We showed how this approach can save organizations over hundreds of thousands of dollars annually at enterprise scale by eliminating the vulnerability windows that make periodic checkpointing alone insufficient.
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Red Hat ☛ How to manage TLS certificates used by OpenShift GitOps operator
The Red Hat OpenShift GitOps operator 1.20.2 brings a whole new way of managing TLS certificates for Argo CD to trust. It builds upon the existing mechanisms and complements them nicely to make managing the trusted hosts, certificates, or certificate authorities (CAs) easier.
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Red Hat Official ☛ What even is the harness in AI? [Ed: Slop mumbling instead of Free software]
The structural baseline for the concept comes from Birgitta Böckeler's April 2026 article, which elegantly defines an agent as model + harness = agent. She bifurcated the stack into a builder harness (the inner runtime shipped with the tool) and a user harness (the developer's custom context). This definition built on a wave of discussion from February 2026, which included Mitchell Hashimoto's pragmatic approach to engineering AGENTS.mdcontexts, OpenAI's overview of internal harness engineering for automated deployment, and Böckeler's original summary memo.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat's Approach to Keyboard Testing for Web Accessibility
My Axe-con presentation outlined the topic and invited viewers to join me in a live demonstration of some keyboard testing practices. After the demo, I performed a quick top-to-bottom test of a real web page. Although Axe-con is over, you can still register to watch the recording.
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Red Hat ☛ Configure a split disk on OpenShift Container Platform [Ed: Casual slop promotion]
The first time I watched a node run out of disk space while pulling a 6 GB GPU PyTorch image, I knew we needed a better way to handle container image storage. In my work with AI/ML teams running workloads on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, disk space management has become one of the most common pain points, especially as model sizes continue to grow.
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The New Stack ☛ Red Hat is betting on AgentOps to close the gap between AI experiments and production [Ed: Slop hyped by LF operative in LF domain]
At its Red Hat Summit on Tuesday in Atlanta, Red Hat announced Red Hat AI 3.4, featuring Model-as-a-Service, AgentOps, and a metal-to-agent infrastructure for hybrid cloud, targeting production-grade AI deployments at enterprise scale.
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Red Hat and Voyager Extend Hybrid Cloud Aboard ISS
Red Hat and Voyager Technologies deployed Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.1 and Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) aboard the International Space Station, extending enterprise-grade Linux and containerized cloud infrastructure into low Earth orbit. The deployment runs on Voyager’s LEOcloud Space Edge micro datacenter platform and targets AI-ready edge workloads that require in-orbit processing, lower latency, and greater operational resilience for government and commercial applications.
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CRN ☛ Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks: Channel Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ In AI, Virtualization [Ed: Promoting slop, as usual]
‘Red Hat’s biggest opportunity is with our channel, being able to make this safe, this (AI) journey,’ says Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks.
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Decisive Media Limited ☛ Red Hat cements its sovereign credentials with Telenet deal and new products
Sovereignty topped the agenda at the recent Red Hat Summit event, where the IBM-owned open-source solutions specialist made a raft of announcements, including a deal with Belgium’s Telenet Business to develop sovereign private cloud infrastructure.
Telenet, which is part of the Liberty Global empire, will use Red Hat Openshift as the foundation of a “modernised” private cloud infrastructure that the business-to-business (B2B) managed service provider will pitch to its more than 10,000 business customers across Belgium, Red Hat noted in this announcement.
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Red Hat CTO says these are 3 big things it’s working on with telcos
Verizon has been keeping a low profile recently, but that didn’t stop the operator from showing up at Red Hat Summit in Atlanta to talk up how the vendor is enabling its network transformation. Red Hat CTO Chris Wright said the vendor is helping operators with more than just network modernization.
Speaking during a keynote address, Verizon VP of Technology Development and Network Planning Praveen Atreya said the operator has been working to shift to a software-centric network model. The goal is to make it move faster and be more responsive to customer needs. To enable this transition, Atreya said Verizon built a private cloud platform – the creatively named Verizon Cloud Platform – that extends from the core of its network to the edge.