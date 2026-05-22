Red Hat Leftovers (Lots of Slop Promotions)

Training a large language model across multiple GPUs for days or weeks is an expensive undertaking. A single interruption from node maintenance, pod preemption, or a hardware failure can erase hours of progress and hundreds of dollars. In our previous article, we explored this problem in depth and introduced just-in-time (JIT) checkpointing, a capability that saves the training state the moment a termination signal arrives rather than waiting for the next scheduled checkpoint interval. We showed how this approach can save organizations over hundreds of thousands of dollars annually at enterprise scale by eliminating the vulnerability windows that make periodic checkpointing alone insufficient.