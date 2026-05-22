news
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems in OS Museum
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Asynchronous Varlink with varlink-glib
I’ve been putting together varlink-glib, which is a library for writing Varlink clients and services in C. The basic idea is to keep the transport policy out of the library. You get a connected
GIOStreamhowever you want, whether that is GLib networking, socket activation, or something more specialized, and then wrap it in a VarlinkClientProtocol or VarlinkServerProtocol.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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[Old] The Virtual OS Museum ☛ The Virtual OS Museum
This is a virtual museum of operating systems (and standalone applications) running under emulation, implemented as a Linux VM for QEMU, VirtualBox, or UTM.
A custom emulator-independent launcher is provided, and all OSes and emulators are pre-installed and pre-configured. The launcher includes a snapshot feature to quickly revert broken installations back to a working state. Hypervisor installers and shortcuts to run the VM on Windows, macOS, and Linux are also included.
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BSD
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Ruben Schade ☛ Listing block devices on FreeBSD
FreeBSD newcomers regularly ask me “what’s the equivalent to this Linux command?”. The most common of said commands is lsblk(8) that lists block devices.
FreeBSD has a several options depending on the exact details you require: [...]
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Debian Family
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Proxmox 9.2 "Virtual Environment"
Proxmox is a commercial company offering specialised products based on Debian GNU/Linux. One of the products, "Virtual Environment", has received a new update and is based on Debian 13 "Trixie". [...]
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