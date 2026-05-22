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EasyOS: ROX-Filer patch-set overhaul and pBurn optical burner version 4.4
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Barry Kauler ☛ ROX-Filer patch-set overhaul
Recent posts about fixes and enhancements for ROX-Filer:
Forum member l0wt3ch has done something fantastic, quite a lot of work to do this I think, has cleaned up the entire patch-set. Forum post: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ pBurn optical burner version 4.4
Have posted recently about burner apps for CDs and DVDs, including pBurn:[...]
Forum member zigbert did an incredible job with pBurn, it is very sophisticated. Really, if some minor niggles get fixed, it is, I think, superior to the mainstream burner apps such as Xfburn and Brasero.