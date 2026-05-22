I said it before; coding is like physical exercise. Code is dancing. You don't need a reason to do it. You can feel parts of your mind getting a healthy work-out as you switch between tasks like writing an awk regular expression, installing a new program, debugging a network issue, reading the documentation on a new operating system. With fitness in readiness it does not matter that the calling may never come. You hope it won't. The point is, "I like the sound of it". It makes me feel good.

Some people can't imagine how any of these tasks aren't tedious "work". Why would you do anything so masochistic as to practice code and basic systems administration for any other reason than being paid a ton of money?

Why do you clean your house?

In truth, a lot of what we do in life is preparation for weakness and death; Saving money. Building a secure, comfortable home. Exercising. Learning and self-improvement continue to the very end. They become part of "maintenance" rather than preparation for an extrinsic purpose. They're the self discipline of an ordinary life.

[...]

We want a technological society, but at someone else's cost. "AI" is not just slop, it's technical sloth. It's the protest of an intelligent adult population that has grown jaded, cynical and tired of the technology it so performatively pretends to love.

I think this way of slovenliness is not to "embrace" modernity but to retreat from it. Convenience is not the path of the technophile and gadget geek. "Convenience" is a rejection of technology in place of "magic". It is throwing oneself into wilful superstitious ignorance and primitivism.