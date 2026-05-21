Kernel Space: Bugs and New Features

Let's say you're a Linux or a macOS user. Let's say you have a need for Windows programs, still, for whatever reason. Your choices are to either run a full Windows virtual machine or try a compatibility layer tool like WINE or CrossOver. If you've read Dedoimedo over the years, then you've studied dozens of articles on these topics, on how to accomplish your cross-platform software goals. But I never talked about related security that much.

Technically, the risks from running Windows software on Linux or macOS are lesser than if you do that natively, but there could be some, after all. As a general rule, you shouldn't run anything you don't trust, regardless of the platform. However, if you must, there are still some nice ways to somewhat restrict the Windows software, so your underlying host is less exposed. Following on my recent CrossOver review, I'd like to focus on this program, and the functionality it offers for some rudimentary security. After me.