news
Kernel Space: Bugs and New Features
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Daniel Baumann: Debian: Linux Vulnerability Mitigation (pintheft)
Following the series of various Linux exploits of the last three weeks, the bug of today is pintheft [no CVE yet] which is local root privilege escalations.
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Dedoimedo ☛ Basic security in Windows programs running in CrossOver
Let's say you're a Linux or a macOS user. Let's say you have a need for Windows programs, still, for whatever reason. Your choices are to either run a full Windows virtual machine or try a compatibility layer tool like WINE or CrossOver. If you've read Dedoimedo over the years, then you've studied dozens of articles on these topics, on how to accomplish your cross-platform software goals. But I never talked about related security that much.
Technically, the risks from running Windows software on Linux or macOS are lesser than if you do that natively, but there could be some, after all. As a general rule, you shouldn't run anything you don't trust, regardless of the platform. However, if you must, there are still some nice ways to somewhat restrict the Windows software, so your underlying host is less exposed. Following on my recent CrossOver review, I'd like to focus on this program, and the functionality it offers for some rudimentary security. After me.
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OneXPlayer controller will arrive in Linux kernel 7.2 in June
The driver focuses on direct communication with the OneXPlayer's HID hardware, eliminating dependencies on external software. Clark has worked on implementing configuration profiles and button mapping, leveraging the architecture of the Linux HID subsystem. This facilitates integration with SteamOS and other distributions, offering an experience similar to official drivers. The final version is expected to be stable for the 7.2 cycle.
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Qualys ☛ CVE-2026-46333: Local Root Privilege Escalation and Credential Disclosure in the Linux Kernel ptrace Path
The Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) has discovered and published the full advisory for CVE-2026-46333, a logic flaw in the Linux kernel’s __ptrace_may_access() function that permits an unprivileged local user to disclose sensitive files and execute arbitrary commands as root on default installations of several major distributions. The bug has resided in mainline Linux since November 2016 (v4.10-rc1). Upstream patches and distribution updates are already available. Working exploits are circulating publicly, and administrators should apply vendor kernel updates without delay.