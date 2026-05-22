news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: ef-arcadia and ef-atlantis are part of the ef-themes
I have added two new themes to the current development target of my ef-themes package. Screenshots are available below. Remember that the themes are highly customisable: you can change practically everything about them.
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PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS DNSdist 2.0.6 Released
Today we released DNSdist 2.0.6, fixing several issues. The notable ones are: [...]
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.21: Microsoft's Distro, Bitwarden Drama, Adobe on Linux, New Email Client and More
Fedora no longer trusts on Hey Hi (AI) ... or so it seems for now.
[...]
LibrePlan is a self-hosted open source project management tool that just got its 1.6.0 release. The additions worth noting include email workflows, per-project document repositories, an issue and risk log, and traffic light status indicators in the project list view.
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Events
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KDAB ☛ KDAB at Oxidize 2026, Berlin, September 14–16
KDAB is co-hosting Oxidize 2026 in Berlin (September 14–16), the premier conference for engineers using Rust in production. KDAB engineers will lead a hands-on workshop on Rust/C++ interoperability, while CCO Till Adam holds a panel on the evolving Rust job market.
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Education
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Paolo Melchiorre ☛ My PyCon US 2026
For a few years now, collecting my live posts from conferences into a single timeline article has become a small tradition on this blog.
So, as usual, here is a chronological recap built from the live posts I shared during PyCon US 2026 in Long Beach, California, United States, gathering moments, conversations, talks, hallway discussions, and small details captured along the way.
It is not meant to be a complete report of the conference, but rather a personal stream of notes and impressions written in real time while being there. Some of these ideas may later grow into more detailed reflections or standalone articles.
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GNU Projects
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Amin Bandali: ffs 0.2.2 released
ffsprovides a minor mode for simple plain text presentations in Emacs, where the slides are separated using the
page-delimiter, by default the form feed character (
^L). I wrote
ffsin early 2022 for my LibrePlanet 2022 presentation the Net beyond the Web, and earlier this year decided to polish it towards being a proper package and submit it to GNU ELPA. The manual still needs some more work, but the overall package is in pretty good shape so I submitted for inclusion in GNU ELPA.
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