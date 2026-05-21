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Open Source ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4 Brings Dark Spreadsheets, Smarter Forms, and a Licensing Cleanup
Quoting: Open Source ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4 Brings Dark Spreadsheets, Smarter Forms, and a Licensing Cleanup —
ONLYOFFICE has been putting out fairly consistent updates to its open source office suite. The previous release focused heavily on the PDF editor, adding new signature options, password-protected PDF editing, and a multipage view for documents.
Since then, things got a little complicated for the project. Nextcloud and IONOS launched Euro-Office, a European fork of ONLYOFFICE, citing concerns about the project's Russian development roots, lack of transparency, and resistance to outside contributions.
ONLYOFFICE hit back, accusing the fork of violating the additional conditions attached to its AGPLv3 license.
Now, the developers have released ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4, which covers a fair bit of ground across all the editors and introduces a licensing update.